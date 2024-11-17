60 Landmarks Light Up Purple To Support Babies Fighting For Life On World Prematurity Day

Christchurch Airport terminal lit purple. Photo/Supplied. Toitu Settlers Museum Dunedin. Photo/Supplied. Michael Fowler Centre lights up Purple. Photo/Supplied.



Today, on World Prematurity Day, Little Miracles Trust is raising awareness of the 5,000 Kiwi families each year who navigate the difficult journey of caring for a premature or critically ill baby.

To support these little fighters, the Trust has organised for over 60 landmarks across New Zealand to light up purple, and arranged morning teas at every NICU unit to honour the incredible efforts of parents and healthcare staff.

“Having a premature baby can be an isolating experience, with hospital stays lasting for weeks and months. We do everything we can to provide support whether it’s emotional, practical, or financial,” says CEO Sarah Rusholme.

The Trust, founded in 1986, is New Zealand's only charity dedicated exclusively to supporting families of premature or critically ill babies.

As a non-profit organisation that receives no government funding, the Trust relies entirely on generous donations to fund the $500,000 required annually to provide thousands of hours of in-unit peer support as well as emergency care packages and hardship assistance to families in need.

The need for the Trust’s support continues to grow, as New Zealand’s preterm birth rates rose from 7.4% in 2009 to 7.9% in 2021.

“Every year, we see vulnerable babies born, and those numbers are not decreasing. It’s something no one ever expects to happen to them. As a prem parent, I understand it is crucial to provide comfort and support to these families during what can be the most difficult time of their lives.”

Pre-term birth is one of the leading causes of death for babies in New Zealand, latest data shows that two thirds of infant deaths (67%) were preterm.

The Little Miracles Trust urges the public to spread awareness, donate, and support its mission to provide vital assistance to families during their NICU journey, transition to home, and beyond.

Keep an eye out for your local landmark lighting up purple today and join the movement to support these tiny fighters.

