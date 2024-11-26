From Exceptional Care To Big Ideas: ProCare’s Quality Awards And Community Care Challenge Winners Announced

Who’s shaping the future of healthcare? ProCare has unveiled its 2024 Quality Awards and Community Care Challenge winners—celebrating the healthcare heroes and bold ideas driving real change in primary healthcare outcomes.

Announced at ProCare’s Annual General Meeting on Thursday 21 November, these awards highlight exceptional care and groundbreaking initiatives transforming patient outcomes.

The Quality Awards honour general practice teams delivering excellence by improving patient health and wellbeing through innovative and compassionate care. Meanwhile, the Community Care Challenge Awards spotlight creativity and progress in meeting key population health indicators, showcasing the commitment to making measurable impacts where it matters most.

Bindi Norwell, Group Chief Executive at ProCare says: “This is about celebrating the hard work and successes of our practices despite the challenging environment. We know these awards are something our practices look forward to each year, and it was heartening to hear the cheers and applause from not only the winners but their fellow practices who were at our AGM. Congratulations to all our winners!”

Quality Awards 2024

These awards looked for the practices that achieved ‘best’ care for its overall and high needs patients based on clinical data across the following indicators:

Immunisations (8 months & 2-year-olds)

Cervical screening

Smoking brief advice

Cardiovascular disease risk assessment of the newly eligible cohort

Good/acceptable blood glucose levels (HbA1c glycaemic control < or equal to 64 mmol/mol)

Blood pressure control

Management of micro/macroalbuminuria

Primary & secondary cardiovascular disease prevention.

Taking out the Overall Practice Winner Award for the best performer across the Outcomes Quality Framework indicators was Donovan Street Medical Centre.

The winner of the Our Picture of Health Outcomes for Large Practices was Otara Family & Christian Health Centre, the Medium Practice winner was Mt Eden Village Doctors, and the Small Practice winner was also Donovan Street Medical Centre.

Swanson Medical Centre won the Ataria Marsden Māori Equity Award and Mekala Medical Limited won the Dr Sam Fuimaono Pacific Equity Award. These awards are for the best-performing practice across the clinical indicators for Māori and Pacific in practices with more than 1,000 Māori or Pacific patients, making up at least 14% of the practice population.

The final award was the Patient Satisfaction Award given to Doctors on Jervois. This award is based on Patient Experience Survey results conducted by Health Quality & Safety Commission.

Community Care Challenge

For our 2024 Community Care Challenge awards, winners were announced across four categories; General Practice Gold Champion, General Practice Innovation Champion, Immunisation Achievers, and Most Improved.

Gabrielle Lord, General Manager of Practice and Clinical Services and Nursing Director at ProCare says: “We introduced the Community Care Challenge to inspire and motivate practices to achieve great clinical results. General practices not only deal with acute illnesses and chronic long-term conditions, but they also must deal with the day-to-day wellbeing needs of their patients while adapting to changes in the healthcare environment.

“It was important to us to take the time to recognise the achievements, leadership, innovation, and extraordinary efforts general practice teams have undertaken to manage and support the health of their patients during this time of complex change,” Lord concludes.

The winner of the General Practice Gold Champion Awards, which practices were eligible for if they achieved at least four out of five of their Population Health Clinical Indicators, was Donovan Street Medical Centre and Lynfield Medical Clinic.

Winners for the General Practice Innovation Champion Award, which practices were eligible for if they had implemented an innovative solution that helped them reach their Clinical Indicators, was Etu Pasifika South Auckland and Papatoetoe Family Doctors.

The winners of the Immunisation Achievers Award, which was given to practices that consistently achieved high results across child immunisation rates for Māori, Pacific, and the total population, was The Fono Central, Remuera Village Medical Centre, and Westmere Medical Centre.

The winners of the Most Improved Award, which was given to practices that have achieved the highest percentage change across all Clinical Indicators, was The Fono Blockhouse Bay, Eastmed Doctors, and Healthcare Roskill South.

All awards were for the period 1 July 2023 - 30 June 2024. Winners were announced and awarded their trophies and certificates at ProCare’s AGM. The full list of winners is made available below.

ProCare Quality Award Winners – 2024

Our Picture of Health Indicator Award (Overall best performer for total population and high needs across the Outcomes Quality Framework indicators)

Overall Practice winner : Donovan Street Medical Centre

: Donovan Street Medical Centre Large Practice winner (8,000+ patients): Otara Family & Christian Health Centre Runner up : All Care Family Medical Centre Highly commended : Mangere Health Centre

(8,000+ patients): Otara Family & Christian Health Centre Medium Practice winner (3,001-7,999 patients): Mt Eden Village Doctors Runners up : Swanson Medical Centre and Ellerslie Medical Centre (2nd equal) Highly commended : Titirangi Medical Centre

(3,001-7,999 patients): Mt Eden Village Doctors Small Practice winner (3,000 or fewer patients): Donovan Street Medical Centre Runner up : Eden Epsom Medical Centre Highly commended : Assist Healthcare

(3,000 or fewer patients): Donovan Street Medical Centre

Ataria Marsden Māori Equity Award (The best performing practice across the OPOH indicators for Māori population. To be eligible practices would need to have 500+ Māori patients)

Winner : Swanson Medical Centre Runner Up : Panmure Medical Centre Highly Commended : Mangere Health Centre

: Swanson Medical Centre

Dr Sam Fuimaono Pacific Equity Award (The best performing practice across the OPOH indicators for Pacific population in practices with 500+ Pacific patients)

Winner : Mekala Medical Limited Runner Up : Otara Family & Christian Health Centre Highly Commended : Mt Wellington Family Health Centre

: Mekala Medical Limited

Patient Satisfaction – Patient Experience Survey (PES) Award (This award used patient survey scores from the National PES. Successful practices had the highest average final score. A minimum of 1.5% of a practice population had to have participated in the survey to be eligible)

Winner : Doctors on Jervois Runner Up : Hibiscus Coast Medical Centre Highly commended: Healthcare Roskill South and Meadowbank Family Doctors

: Doctors on Jervois

ProCare Community Care Challenge Winners – 2024

Gold Champion Winners : Donovan Street Medical Centre and Lynfield Medical Clinic

: Donovan Street Medical Centre and Lynfield Medical Clinic General Practice Innovation Champion Winners: Etu Pasifika South Auckland and Papatoetoe Family Doctors

Etu Pasifika South Auckland and Papatoetoe Family Doctors Immunisation Achievers Kete Ora: The Fono Central Puna Ora: Remuera Village Medical Centre Tae Ora: Westmere Medical Centre

Most Improved Kete Ora: The Fono Blockhouse Bay Puna Ora: Eastmed Doctors Tae Ora: Healthcare Roskill South



