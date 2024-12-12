Transforming Māori Health: Iwi Partnership Boards Watchdog Role Vital To Driving Equity & Change

Te Tiratū Iwi Māori Partnership Board co-Chairs Kataraina Hodge and Hagen Tautari] / Supplied

In a powerful step toward addressing years of systemic inequities, the Te Tiratū Iwi Māori Partnership Board hosted Deputy Chief Executive Catherine Cronin and senior officials, including former Te Aka Whai Ora CEO Riana Manuel, in Ngāruawāhia yesterday.

The IMPB Board for Tainui waka rohe that represents 114,990 Māori took the opportunity to invite the Te Whatu Ora officials to the Waikato after presenting its Community Health Plan and Hauora Māori Summaries Report in October at a regional hui in Whakatāne with 5 other IMPB Boards of Te Manawa Taki.

In a time of sweeping health system transformation, the meeting between Te Tiratū and senior government health officials offered a glimpse of the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

It reinforced the intent of the Health Minister Hon. Shane Reti who has publicly shared his vision to “bring decision-making closer to communities by giving greater control to Iwi Māori Partnership Boards”.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Co-Chair, Kataraina Hodge opened up the floor so the Board could “get answers and the questions in there, especially about budget going forward.”

Board members in attendance were co-Chair Hagen Tautari, Tipa Mahuta, Bella Takiari-Brame, Dr Mataroria Lyndon, Glen Tupuhi, Maxine Ketu with CEO Brandi Hudson who set the scene with a presentation specific to the rohe.

"This is an important moment - one where we have the opportunity to truly reshape the health system to work better for our people. For too long, Māori voices have been marginalised. Now, we are at the table, ready to roll up our sleeves and drive meaningful change," Hagen Tautari, co-Chair said.

Tackling the systemic issues driving health inequities for Māori, rather than just focusing on downstream healthcare delivery was well canvassed in the meeting. Addressing them must be a top priority.

The conversation began with a sobering overview of the health disparities facing Māori communities - lower incomes, poorer housing, and higher rates of chronic conditions.

"These social determinants are the root causes of so much ill health," noted Riana. "We have to address these upstream factors if we want to see lasting improvements," she said.

The presentation by Brandi Hudson, Te Tumu Whakarae of Te Tiratū listed the “pain points” for whānau Māori accessing services that include long wait times, transportation barriers and financial disparity. Currently 25% of the Māori population are not enrolled with a GP and in Ngāruawāhia 64% of hospital admissions were Māori.

It highlighted the priorities of Te Tiratū focussing on Tamariki and pēpi wellbeing, accessibility, screening, diagnostics, intervention, mental health and addiction services, infrastructure, workforce and kaumātua care – given 1,500,000 kaumātua will be living by 2054.

The officials expressed a genuine commitment to partnering with the Board to tackle these complex challenges. Catherine Cronin, the Deputy Chief Executive, further acknowledged the need for greater transparency and accountability.

"The data dashboard we've provided gives you a clear view of where things stand. Now the work begins in using that information to drive change."

A key area of focus was strengthening Māori health providers and the workforce pipeline.

The officials highlighted new Health New Zealand investments, such as increased scholarships and incentives for hiring new graduate nurses.

"We know how critical it is to build the capacity of Māori-led services," said Riana. "That's why we're working to provide more stability through extended contracts and additional support."

Hagen welcomed these steps but emphasised the need to go even further.

"Our communities are still struggling to access the care they need, when they need it. We have to disrupt the status quo and direct more resources to where they will have the greatest impact for our people."

The officials agreed, noting that 75% of Māori health funding currently flows through mainstream providers. "That's an imbalance we have to address," said Catherine.

"Your monitoring and advocacy role will be crucial in holding the system accountable and pushing for equitable investment." Indeed, the Boards see their watchdog function as essential.

"We have decades of community feedback and on-the-ground intelligence," said Hagen.

"Weaving that 'whānau voice' into the decision-making process is how we'll ensure the right priorities are set."

Riana acknowledged this gap and pledged to work closely with the Boards to elevate these crucial perspectives.

"Your role in gathering and amplifying community input is invaluable. We want to partner with you to translate that into meaningful action."

Looking ahead, both sides expressed optimism about the opportunities presented by the health system transformation.

"This is uncharted territory, to be sure," said Hagen.

"But we're committed to navigating it together in a spirit of good faith and shared purpose." Catherine agreed, noting that the officials' own roles and responsibilities were evolving.

"We have to be transparent about what we can and can't do. But we're here to support you in every way possible, whether that's through data analysis, service planning, or advocating alongside you."

As the meeting drew to a close, a palpable sense of momentum and possibility filled the room.

"This is just the beginning," said Hagen.

Ten opportunities for collaboration with Te Whatu Ora have been identified by Te Tiratū ranging from integrated service hubs to workforce development to collaborative research and data sharing.

"We have a long road ahead and been down this road before, but now we have a real chance to rewrite the script.”

“I believe we're on the cusp of something truly transformative for Māori health. If we stay focused and keep our communities at the heart of this work, I'm confident we can make the breakthroughs we've been waiting for."

© Scoop Media

