Abortions Increase 23% Since Law Change

Wednesday, 18 December 2024, 11:43 am
Press Release: Family First New Zealand

The Abortion Services Annual Report was released yesterday. 

It shows a disturbing trend with the number of abortions increasing 23% since abortion was decriminalised. There has been a 15% increase in just the past 12 months alone. 16,000+ abortions were performed last year.

The ratio of abortions has increased since the law change from 18.6% to about 22.1% of known pregnancies ending in an abortion. This means that on average, every day, 45 children are killed in the womb in New Zealand.

There has also been a 67% increase in late-term abortions (20 weeks onwards) between 2021 and 2023.

Taking abortion out of the criminal code and inserting it into health legislation has given the unborn baby the same status as an appendix, gall bladder or tonsils – simply ’tissue’ removed as part of a ‘health procedure’.

But anyone who has viewed the ultrasound of an unborn child will know that this is a gross abuse of human rights. It also creates inconsistency with other legislation and public health messaging which clearly recognises the rights of the unborn child.

Abortion is both a health issue and a legal issue – for both the mother and the unborn child.

For more information on New Zealand’s Abortion Law, read: 

https://familyfirst.org.nz/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Abortion-Fact-Sheet.pdf

© Scoop Media

Find more from Family First New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
