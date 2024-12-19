Neurodiversity Expo Scheduled For January

Cam Colkoen, known as That Awesome Guy, will speak at next month’s Neuro Know How Expo in Greymouth designed to reach out to neurodiverse people on the West Coast.

Professional speaker and New Zealand representative athlete Colkoen regularly presents on life with cerebral palsy, achieving dreams and unleashing potential.

Neuro Know How is being put together by the West Coast Neurodiversity Action Group facilitated by Takiwā Poutini to raise awareness, normalise neurodiversity and promote the West Coast as a neurodiverse-affirming region, Takiwā Poutini Programme Manager Vicki Roper says.

“Neurodiversity refers to the natural variations in how people think, learn and interact with the world. While more people are aware of neurodiversity and what it means for themselves, their whānau and those they work and play with, the more you know, the better you’re prepared. That’s why we are putting together the Neuro Know How expo on Saturday 25 January at the Westland Recreation Centre,” Vicki says.

Young neurodiverse champions from Auckland and Wellington (Neurodiversity in Education Project) are being brought to the Coast for the event to kit out a neurodiversity sensory space and will also speak at the event.

“There’s countless people through history who were or are neurodiverse – Leonardo da Vinci, Alan Turing, Tim Burton, Michelangelo, Billie Eilish, Mozart, Daniel Radcliffe, Greta Thunberg, Elon Musk. Being neurodiverse often means thinking in a different way, and with our current challenges around the world, this might well be a time we really need people who think differently like that,” West Coast Resource Teacher Jo Newton says.

“We’re bringing together professionals who know about neurodiversity to share information and answer questions. Neurodiversity will be different for everyone. There are resources to support people. Plus there are those working for government departments, health, wellbeing and community agencies who might need to learn more about neurodiversity, and we welcome them along to hear from other professionals and suppliers,” Jo says.

Information about the event is available on the Takiwa Poutini website, www.takiwapoutini.nz/neuroknowhow. A short video featuring one of the organisers, local man Zee Tana, talking about his lived experience of neurodiversity, and Jo Newton, who works with neurodiverse kids in education, is also available on the web page.

