“Know Before You Go” – Check Summer Swimming Water Quality Online

As families prepare for days spent at rivers, lakes, and beaches this summer, LAWA (Land, Air, Water Aotearoa) project scientists are reminding New Zealanders to ‘know before you go’ and check water quality before swimming.

The ‘Can I Swim Here?’ tool on the LAWA website provides up-to-date water quality results for around 900 popular swim spots across Aotearoa, with the latest information now live and ready for the summer holidays.

LAWA Recreational Water Quality Science Lead Dr Elaine Moriarty advised ‘Can I swim here?’ will continue to provide updated guidance to help people decide where to swim all summer long.

“Being in the water is a big part of summer. It’s about connecting with nature, cooling off, and spending time with friends and whānau.

“Can I swim here?’ on the LAWA website shares updated swimming water quality information from as far south as Halfmoon Bay on Stewart Island, all the way up to Houhora Harbour in Northland.

“Most monitored sites are suitable for swimming most of the time, but it’s always worth checking.

“Looking at more than 60,000 water samples collected by regional and unitary council teams over the past five summers, we see that over 90% of monitored lake and coastal swim spot samples were suitable for swimming.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“However, recreational water quality in rivers can be less predictable than lakes and beaches. Over the past five summers, 17% of river samples were unsuitable for swimming due to a heightened risk of getting sick from contact with the water.

“River conditions can change quickly, especially after a lot of wet weather, which is why we recommend avoiding outdoor swims for two to three days after heavy rain,” said Dr Moriarty.

Rain can wash contaminants like bacteria into waterways, which may increase the risk of illness.

Dr Moriarty said it’s all about being informed. The ‘Can I Swim Here?’ tool uses a simple traffic light system to grade monitoring and predictive results: green means suitable for swimming, amber advises caution, and red means swimming is not advised. The website is updated regularly throughout summer, with councils across New Zealand monitoring and testing water quality to ensure communities have the best information available.

“Through the LAWA website, regional and unitary councils communicate with locals and visitors about the status of popular swim spots. They share water quality monitoring results, as well as toxic algae levels for freshwater sites, and general info such as the site facilities and how to get there.

“By taking a moment to check ‘Can I Swim Here?’ before you leave home, you can help keep yourself and your whānau well while still enjoying everything New Zealand’s rivers, lakes, and beaches have to offer,” said Dr Moriarty.

While from time to time the water at a site may not be suitable for contact, people can use ‘Can I swim here?’ to discover new spots and there are other ways to enjoy the sites listed on the LAWA website such as picnicking, beach sports, or walking.

To find water quality information for swim spots near you, visit www.lawa.org.nz/swim.

© Scoop Media

