Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder: Help At Hand

Each year as many as 3000 babies in New Zealand are born with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD), permanent brain damage caused by alcohol exposure in the womb.

Research has tended to mostly focus on the challenges faced by those with the condition, says Dr Joanna Ting Wai Chu from the University of Auckland.

Chu has been awarded a Health Research Council grant to lead a study that will instead take a strengths-based approach.

“We’re interested in talking to individuals and whānau to find out thriving looks like for people with FASD and what support would make the most difference to their everyday quality of life. We want to focus on things they’re already able to do, rather than those they can’t, and how best to make that happen for them.”

Chu, a senior research fellow in both the School of Population Health and the Centre for Arts and Social Transformation (Faculty of Education and Social Work), plans to work closely with the FASD community, like FASD-CAN (Care Action Network), to make sure the research is driven by real needs and gets meaningful outcomes.

“As well as drawing on international literature, we want to find out what aspects of their lives are working well and then co-create a programme of practical support with the families themselves.”

Chu hopes the study will be used as evidence to guide any future programmes, policies or support services.

“There have been a number of initiatives recently announced by Minister of Health Dr Shane Reti, so this research is timely, but they’re still limited in terms of providing enough support to those impacted by FASD.”

Chu is also personally grateful for the opportunity to make a difference in this field, where she feels not enough is being done.

“This prestigious fellowship will serve as a catalyst for me, providing recognition, funding support and further opportunities."

Dr Joanna Ting Wai Chu is the recipient of a Sir Charles Hercus Health Research Fellowship worth $599,102 over four years.

About FASD

Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) is a diagnostic term used to describe the impacts on the brain and body of individuals exposed to alcohol during pregnancy.

It’s a lifelong condition which affects people differently and results in both strengths, such as creativity, friendliness and helpfulness, as well as challenges, like issues with motor and social skills, physical health, learning, memory, attention and emotional regulation.

