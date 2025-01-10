2,000 People To Benefit From Medicine For Osteoporosis And People With High Blood Calcium And Cancer

Pharmac is widening access to a medicine called denosumab for people with osteoporosis. A higher dose of the medicine will also be funded for people with cancer who have high levels of calcium in their blood.

“Denosumab helps maintain bone strength, prevents fractures, and keeps blood calcium levels healthy” says Alexandra Compton, Pharmac Senior Therapeutic Group Manager/Team Leader.

“One of the benefits of this medicine for people with osteoporosis is that it’s an injection they can give to themselves or can be given by a caregiver. They won’t need to see their health care professional for treatment – it’s a win win for individuals and the public health sector,” says Compton.

In their consultation feedback, Osteoporosis NZ applauded Pharmac on the proposal. They believe this will be a game changer and will greatly improve and enhance the current deficiencies associated with fragility fracture prevention in New Zealand.

In addition to the 500 people currently using denosumab, we estimate around 2,000 more people will use it during the first full year of funding. This is expected to increase year on year so after 5 years, over 12,600 more people could be taking the medicine.

Based on the feedback received during consultation, Pharmac made changes to the access criteria so it is clearer who with osteoporosis is eligible. The changes also meant a wider group of people with high blood calcium and cancer will be eligible.

Access to denosumab for people with high blood calcium will be from 1 February 2025. Widened access to denosumab for people with osteoporosis will be from 1 March 2025.

Pharmac can widen access to these medicines following the Government’s $604 million medicine budget increase in June 2024.

Decision: Decision to widen access to denosumab for osteoporosis and people with high calcium levels associated with cancer: https://pharmac.govt.nz/news-and-resources/consultations-and-decisions/decision-to-widen-access-to-denosumab-for-osteoporosis-and-people-with-high-calcium-levels-associated-with-cancer

