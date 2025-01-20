General Practice Wants Quick Action From New Minister, Calls For Budget To Have Health Theme

The new Health Minister must be given the urgent support needed to make measurable improvements in primary healthcare that will reduce waiting times to see a GP, says Dr Angus Chambers, Chair of the General Practice Owners Association.

“If Minister Brown doesn’t receive suitable support, he’ll face the same problems as Dr Reti and we’ll be back in the same place next year,” Dr Chambers says.

Leading the support list from GenPro’s perspective is the complete overhaul of the arcane funding and regulated pricing model imposed on general practice, a model which is driving general practices to the wall. The current model is more than two decades old and no longer fit for purpose, Dr Chambers says.

Despite more complex patient health needs and higher operating costs, general practices have received no increase in funding in real terms for several years and are restricted from adjusting their prices.

General practices struggle to stay financially viable and recruit health professionals, so close their books to new patients, reduce their services, or close completely. The result is that patients face delays in accessing primary healthcare or must queue at crowded emergency departments.

“While’s it’s heartening to see the Prime Minister acknowledging that health is a problem area, and that it shouldn’t take two weeks to see a GP, changing the Minister is only a small step. GenPro will be looking for meaningful action such as theming the next Budget as a Health Budget.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

A 2025 Health Budget presents a chance to reverse decline. Greater investment in primary care is not just a moral imperative, it’s a practical one. All three political parties in the coalition said before the election that they would substantially boost or review primary care funding in their first year, but this didn’t happen.

“Strengthening frontline services reduces pressure on emergency departments and hospitals, leading to better outcomes for patients and more efficient use of resources. Updating the funding model to reflect modern health needs and cost realities is a crucial first step,” Dr Chambers says.

The government’s Budget Policy Statement promised to improve health outcomes. This commitment must translate into tangible action. Health Minister Brown and the Health NZ Commissioner have a responsibility to collaborate with stakeholders and deliver a new funding model within the next few months. The General Practice Owners Association stands ready to assist in crafting this solution.

GenPro members are owners and providers of general practices and urgent care centres throughout Aotearoa New Zealand. For more information visit www.genpro.org.nz

© Scoop Media

