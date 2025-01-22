Hauora Taiwhenua Seeks Early Meeting To Brief Minister Brown On Rural Health Issues.

Hauora Taiwhenua looks forward to working with the newly appointed Minister of Health, Simeon Brown. While we acknowledge Minister Brown's extensive government expertise that led to this appointment, we also recognise that his limited knowledge of the health sector necessitates an urgent, out-of-government briefing on the challenges that rural communities face when accessing the health care services, they need, when they need them. These communities are key to raising the economic productivity of New Zealand and make up 20% of New Zealand’s population. They produce over half of the country's export earnings but ironically deal with the heightened reality of overstretched GP services and the geographic and financial costs of getting to emergency or specialist hospital services.

That the Prime Minister made this change to Ministerial portfolios to "turbocharge the delivery of health outcomes" offers some hope that Cabinet will prioritise his Government's commitment to improving the health of rural communities. Clarity over plans to boost the education and development of the rural health workforce, particularly, the future of a rurally focused third medical school in Waikato, is long overdue. Delays in committing to this initiative defies the undisputed fact that New Zealand must build its own health workforce, and is creating uncertainty across students’ tertiary enrolment decisions, and university intakes.

Another critical issue we want to discuss with the Minister is the review of primary care capitation. This pre-election promise from all coalition partners came with the assurance that the increased cost of delivery in rural and remote areas will be given the weighting needed to be sustainable, yet there has been no indication that this will be resolved any time soon.

We want assurance from Minister Brown that the Prime Minister's "ruthless focus on healthcare outcomes" has been packaged up with instructions to Finance Minister, Nicola Willis to allocate the resources and funding required for him to make meaningful improvements across the rural health sector.

In welcoming Minister Brown to the health portfolio, we acknowledge the service and commitment that Dr Shane Reti provided during his tenure and hope that his experience in the role of Minister of Health and knowledge of working in the front line of rural health delivery will be utilised by Minister Brown.

We are also reassured by the fact that Minister Doocey retains his Associate Health portfolio with the rural health delegation, along with retaining the Mental Health portfolio. This will provide much-needed continuity for the voice of rural health care and communities among other changes occurring.

