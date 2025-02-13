Groundbreaking App For Maaori Wellbeing

MAAORI HEALTH INITIATIVE LAUNCHED

National Maaori health organisation Te Rau Ora confirms its commitment to innovative, systemic transformation for Maaori health with the release today of a ground-breaking digital resource, Ao Maarama.

Te Rau Ora Chief Executive, Riki Nia Nia, describes Ao Maarama as “an interactive mobile app that uses the maramataka and Maaori health frameworks to help build awareness, knowledge, and connection with the rhythms of wellbeing”.

“Digital tools can significantly contribute to wellbeing by facilitating healthy habits, managing stress, improving access to healthcare information, and enabling connection with others with the overall goal of enhancing the ability to self-manage health and mental wellbeing”. “This mobile apps draws from both traditional and contemporary knowledge placing maatauranga Maaori at the forefront of the users experience”.

Riki acknowledges that the development of the mobile App has been made possible through grant funding from the Johnson & Johnson's Global Community Impact Fund which focuses on improving health equity and access to healthcare for underserved communities. Riki acknowledges Johnson & Johnsons commitment to championing progressive social change.

At the launch in Hamilton today, Te Rau Ora Clinical Psychologist Dr Andre McLachlan calls for widespread use of the App,

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “Ao Maarama empowers you to align with natural rhythms and maatauranga Maaori for a more balanced and meaningful life. Start your journey today – mauri ora!”

The App weaves Maatauranga Maaori through tools like the Maramataka (Maaori lunar calendar), Te Whare Tapa Whaa, and Mauri Ora Tai Pari. By tuning into the tohu (signs and messages) and natural rhythms within us and te taiao we can be better prepared to pursue pathways to wellbeing.

Through the App users can:

Learn and Reflect Explore the Maatauranga Maaori within Maramataka to guide your wellbeing.

Explore the Maatauranga Maaori within Maramataka to guide your wellbeing. Track Your Mauri Ora Track the flow of your mauri and wellbeing actions and see progress over time.

Track the flow of your mauri and wellbeing actions and see progress over time. Daily guidance Receive insights, activities, and prompts inspired by Maaori knowledge.

Receive insights, activities, and prompts inspired by Maaori knowledge. Holistic Hauora Reflect on your hauora (health) to identify what you want to nurture and strength



A key feature is the interactive tool that explores the Maatauranga Maaori (traditional knowledge) within the Maramataka (lunar calendar) to guide your wellbeing.

The resource was developed by Dr Andre McLachlan (Clinical Psychologist), Ayla Hoeta (Maramataka Practitioner), Dr Tahlia Kiingi (Clinical Psychologist), and Tyler Morris (coordinator) with the help of Kiwa Digital (App Developer) and We Are River (web developer).

Te Rau Ora also acknowledge the community who participated in the initial waananga and who shared whakaaro and koorero that helped give the kaupapa direction. Nga mihi nui!

About Us

Te Rau Ora is a national Māori workforce centre for mental health, addiction and community-based services in Aotearoa, New Zealand. Te Rau Ora strives for a future where there is a Māori health workforce that is representative of the people it serves strengthens the health system’s capacity to deliver effective and appropriate services for and with Māori. Te Rau Ora support and encourage this by carefully designing and developing evidence-based resources, tools, training and service innovation.

© Scoop Media

