New Zealand Launches Citizen Referendum To Reassess WHO Membership

Tauranga, New Zealand – A significant step towards empowering New Zealanders to shape their nation’s healthcare future has been launched recently with the announcement of a citizen-initiated referendum to reconsider New Zealand’s membership in the World Health Organization (WHO). Supported by the newly launched website www.whoknows.co.nz, this initiative aims to give every Kiwi the opportunity to have their voice heard on a critical issue that impacts the country’s sovereignty, transparency, and health policies.

The US, Israel, Italy, Argentina and Hungary are looking to Exit the WHO. Other counties will follow.

Why This Referendum Matters

The WHO, while historically known for eradicating diseases like smallpox, has recently faced scrutiny over its funding structure, decision-making processes, and influence by private donors and powerful nations. Concerns have been raised about its proposed Pandemic Treaty, which could limit New Zealand’s ability to independently manage health crises.

“This referendum is not about rejecting international cooperation. It’s about ensuring that New Zealand retains control over its healthcare policies and remains accountable to its own people,” said Kirsten Murfitt, solicitor at KM Law and a key advocate for this initiative. “We believe New Zealanders deserve the chance to decide whether WHO membership aligns with our values and priorities.”

The Launch of www.whoknows.co.nz is a website that as a central hub for information about the referendum. Visitors can:

• Learn about the issues and how the WHO’s policies impact New Zealand. • Download petition forms to collect signatures.

• Sign up as volunteers to support this nationwide initiative.

Seeking Volunteers Nationwide

Achieving this referendum requires 400,000 wet ink signatures from registered voters by 25 November 2025. Volunteers across the country are key to spreading the word, collecting signatures, and educating others about the importance of this movement.

“This is a grassroots effort,” Murfitt added. “We’re calling on Kiwis from all walks of life to join us. Your involvement can make a difference in ensuring our healthcare system remains independent and reflective of New Zealand’s unique needs.”

Why Get Involved?

• Empower New Zealanders: Let’s ensure that health decisions are made by Kiwis, for Kiwis.

• Demand Accountability: Call for greater transparency in global health governance.

• Protect Local Health Priorities: Ensure taxpayer dollars are spent addressing New Zealand’s most pressing health challenges.

About WHO KNOWS WHO KNOWS is a citizen-driven initiative committed to empowering New Zealanders to make informed decisions about their nation’s health policies. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and sovereignty, WHO KNOWS seeks to inspire public dialogue and action on critical health governance issues.

Together, We Can Shape New Zealand’s Health Future!

