Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Primary And Community Care Will Remain In Crisis Until Nurses Receive Pay Parity

Monday, 3 March 2025, 8:53 pm
Press Release: NZNO

Paying incentives to GP clinics to hire nurses won’t fix the systemic funding issues causing chronic staff shortages in primary and community health care, the New Zealand Nurses Organisation Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa (NZNO) says.

Health Minister Simeon Brown has announced incentive payments for primary care providers such as GP clinics of $15,000 for every graduate nurse hired in cities and $20,000 for every graduate nurse hired in rural areas.

NZNO College of Primary Health Care Nurses chair Tracey Morgan says the funding gives health care providers outside hospitals a temporary reprieve from the financially crippling co-payment system.

"Paying incentives to hire nurses to aged care providers, and now primary and community providers, won’t address the underlying cause of chronic staff shortages. Once the incentives run out, these clinics will still struggle to keep the doors open and see new patients.

"They won’t stem the flow of nurses leaving GP and community clinics to work overseas or for Te Whatu Ora in our hospitals, where they are paid on average between 14% to 20.8% (between $5.14 and $7.88) per hour more."

Tracey Morgan says there is consensus that until primary nurses are paid parity with their hospital counterparts nothing will improve.

"There is also nothing in today’s announcement to boost much needed Māori nurse numbers.

"It is time for the Government to pay primary care nurses the same as their hospital counterparts and introduce a sustainable funding model for the primary care sector," Tracey Morgan says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from NZNO on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 
 
 
 