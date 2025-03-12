Te Mātuku Launches Community Health Plan To Enhance Māori Wellbeing

Te Mātuku, the iwi-Māori partnership board based in the Whanganui region, today launched its first community health plan, a strategic initiative aimed at advancing the health and wellbeing of Māori communities within the Te Ranga Tupua region. This plan outlines high-level intentions and priorities for the next five years, focusing on culturally attuned and responsive health and wellbeing outcomes.

Elijah Pue, Manu Taiko - Chief Executive, expressed his enthusiasm for the plan. “Our plan is a significant step towards addressing longstanding health inequities affecting Māori and indeed the wider community. By engaging with whānau, hapū, and iwi, we are committed to ensuring that healthcare is accessible and culturally appropriate, meeting the unique needs and aspirations of all who call this place home.

The plan emphasises key health priorities, including mental health and wellbeing, rural access and healthcare sustainability, mokopuna ora (child and adolescent wellbeing), kaumātua ora (health of older peoples), and preventative health initiatives. These priorities are informed by the voices of whānau and the health needs assessments conducted across the rohe.

Honey Winter, Manu Tohikura - Co-Chair, highlighted the importance of collaboration. “By working together and listening to our communities, we can develop effective strategies to improve health outcomes for future generations. We must work with everyone in the sector to realise the dreams and aspirations identified by our whānau.

Te Aroha McDonnell, Manu Tohikura - Co-Chair, added “Our vision is to uphold the principles of self-determination, leadership, and unity, ensuring that our whānau, hapū, and iwi receive the care and support they deserve. This plan is a testament to our commitment to preserving the inheritance of taonga tuku iho (treasurers) and fostering a sustainable future for our mokopuna (future generations).

The plan is part of Te Mātuku’s wider functions described in Pae Ora (Health Futures) Act 2022. The plan also outlines strategic commissioning, monitoring, and accountability frameworks to track progress and ensure continuous improvement in service delivery by Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand.

The plan can be accessed at Te Mātuku’s website www.tematuku.maori.nz.

