Report Confirms That Mental Health And Addiction Programmes Are A Sound Investment

A new report released today by Platform Trust shines a light on some of the amazing programmes that are supporting people who are struggling with their mental health to get well, stay well, and live healthy lives.

“A Sound Investment celebrates the strong and committed mental health and addiction NGO sector workforce and demonstrates how the mental health and addiction NGO sector is an indispensable part of the health system,” says Sally Pitts-Brown, Chairperson of Platform Trust.

“The NGOs highlighted in this report offer innovative programmes and can stand-up and scale up community-based alternatives to acute care very quickly.

“The examples in this report show that people engaging in NGO-led alcohol or drug treatment programs reduce the number of days they use substances by at least half, on average. They also demonstrate that supporting people in their community is the most efficient and cost-effective way of providing care.

“By supporting these types of NGOs, we can ensure practical help and support in the community are available when people need it.

“We know that many Emergency Departments around the country are struggling. That is why it is vital that community-based organisations are funded now, and in the future, as they can ease pressure from the rest of the system.

“The release of this report demonstrates that community and local NGOs have the capability to scale up and meet challenges in the health sector.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“It also demonstrates that mental health and addition NGOs have a collaborative approach that adds value, and deliver results, improved outcomes and access, which is one of five government mental health and addiction targets.

It highlights, a growing workforce, that is diverse of which the support worker workforce is the largest deserving urgency from Health New Zealand and Government to support a solution to resolve the outstanding pay equity claim.

“By supporting, valuing, and strengthening NGO providers, the country can make significant strides towards achieving equity in mental health and addiction outcomes for all New Zealanders.”

The report is available on the Platform Trust website: https://www.platform.org.nz/what-we-do/ngo-capability-impact-and-value

About Platform Trust

Platform is a membership organisation and peak body representing the mental health and addiction NGO and community sector. Platform actively collaborates with a network of 6 Regional Navigate Groups covering mental health and addictions services in the community. Currently 95 NGOs are members of Platform that provide support to tāngata whai ora (people seeking wellness) including Māori and Pasifika providers, and whānau and peer-led services.

Collectively across 2023/24, approximately 73,000[1] people accessed mental health and addiction NGO services, making up approximately 42% of all people accessing specialist support for their mental health or addiction needs in Aotearoa. NGO and community providers also work alongside primary care teams to support over approximately 92,250[2] people who used Access and Choice programme, for mild to moderate mental health needs.

There is a large and diverse workforce across the broader mental health and addiction NGO and community sector with a range of staff working across different occupational groups which in 2022 consisted of about 5,820 staff fulltime equivalents[3].

[1] Te Whatu Ora|Health New Zealand PRIMHD extract dated 27 November 2024, analysed by Te Pou.

[2] Te Hiringa Mahara | Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission. (2022). Access and Choice Programme: Report on the first three years | Te Hōtaka mō Ngā Whai Wāhitanga me Ngā Kōwhiringa: He purongo mō ngā tau tuatahi e toru. Wellington: Te Hiringa Mahara.

[3] Te Pou. (2023). Mental health and addiction workforce: 2022 primary, community, and secondary healthcare settings. Auckland: Te Pou.

© Scoop Media

