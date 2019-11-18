PM's Post-Cab 18/11/19: Donations and Unexploded Bombs

PM's Post-Cabinet Press Conference, 18 November 2019: Donations and Unexploded Bombs

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Minister of Education Chris Hipkins to announce that 1563 of 1745 eligible schools had opted in next year for the Government's voluntary scheme giving extra funding to schools which undertake not to ask for donations. They discussed details of the scheme – exclusions apply matters including for overnight camps and materials in technology subjects – and the response.

[This week's official video is incomplete. A transcript will be added below when it becomes available.]



Ardern had begun her weekly press conference by running through her schedule for the week, including meet the visiting royals and the lack of a press conference next week due to her planned wisdom teeth removal.

Mr Hipkins also answered questions on the recent case of medical students giving false reports on overseas placements.

Ardern then took questions on Deputy Prime Minister calling a journalist "psycho" and the handling of conflicts of interest in New Zealand First regarding the Provincial Growth Fund and New Zealand Future Forest Products, the cleanup of New Zealand Defence Force firing ranges left in Afghanistan and responsibility for deaths cause by munitions left there, the Greens' disavowal of the Budget Responsibility Rule and Labour's position on them, speculation about a Northland electorate deal for Shane Jones, Shane Jone calling protester rednecks (Ardern cited the government's "constructive" work with primary industries and interest in the state goals of the protest, as well as the extreme language of some of the protesters), New Zealand First MPs' regular use of language she considers inapproriate, documents obtained by the New York Time on China's presecution of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang and New Zealand diplomatic response, the lack of advanced notice to her about Manus Island refugee Behrouz Boochani's arrival in New Zealand and the possibility of him staying longer, board demographics, her dental operation and access to dentistry in New Zealand, Israel Folau's opinions, assistance to Samoa to combat their measles outbreak, and possible topics for her meeting with the Prince Charles.

