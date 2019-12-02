Top Scoops

Bridges condemns climate protest vandalism at his office

Monday, 2 December 2019, 11:49 am
Article: RNZ

The National Party leader, Simon Bridges, is criticising protesters for vandalising his Tauranga electorate office.

other protesters stand nearby with a 'make oil history' banner

An Extinction Rebellion Aotearoa member pours molasses over the entrance to Simon Bridges' electorate office in Tauranga. Photo: Supplied / Facebook / Extinction Rebellion

Organic molasses meant to resemble oil, was drizzled down the steps of his office by Extinction Rebellion

In a tweet, Mr Bridges said he respects the global environment protest group's right to protest, but not when it comes to defacing people's property.

A member of Extinction Rebellion Aotearoa has posted on Facebook that Mr Bridges told the group in October that rather than target the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment over the Austrian-based oil company OMV, it should target the government instead.

Doug Doig said in response the group brought their protest right to his doorstep.

protestors make X signs with their crossed forearms agathered around the molasses spill and that banner on the ground

Extinction Rebellion Aotearoa members after defacing the entranceway to Simon Bridges' office. Photo: Supplied / Facebook / Extinction Rebellion

In a post on Facebook he said it was time to get vocal on what "dirty oil" was doing to New Zealand.

"This is a climate and ecological emergency - we need people like National Party leader Simon Bridges to tell the truth about the state of things. We need to move out of fossil fuels and into a new, justice- based vision of Aotearoa."

© Scoop Media

RNZ

