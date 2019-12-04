Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

COP 25: Pacific nations demand greater commitments

Wednesday, 4 December 2019, 11:14 am
Article: RNZ

Jamie Tahana, in Madrid

Small island countries in the Pacific are demanding greater commitments at this week's Madrid climate talks, saying what's been done so far is far from enough.

view from behind of a desk labelled for Tokelau with a screen and microphone

Pacific countries are hoping to pressure industrialised nations into taking bold steps to try and address the climate crisis. Photo: UNFCCC/COP25

The demand comes as the World Meteorological Organisation released the latest in a run of dire scientific predictions for the fate of the world.

It's the latest of many dire assessments released in the past few weeks. This time, the World Meteorological Organisation.

The past decade has been one of exceptional heat, it said, and this year will probably be the second or third warmest on record.

Its secretary-general is Petteri Tallas.

"So far, the warmest year was 2016, when we had the very strong El Niño, which was boosting the warming, but the warming still continues."

The preliminary State of the Climate report was released on the sidelines of this year's UN climate talks in Madrid

Here, delegates are trying to thrash out the final rules to support the 2015 Paris Agreement, where more than 200 countries pledged to limit global warming to at least 2°C.

Professor Tallis said on the current trajectory, warming was likely to be three to 5°C.

The sea is also warming at record rates, he said, which was leading to sea level rise.

"We have some areas where the sea level rise has been more than average.

"For example, the Pacific Island states have been facing higher numbers than the global average, which is of course very alarming for them because they're low-lying and they're the most vulnerable countries worldwide."

One of those countries is Tokelau. Three small-atolls in the Pacific, only accessible by boat journey from Samoa.

Tokelau's leader - or Ulu - Kelihiano Kalolo said what had been achieved by world leaders so far was nowhere near enough.

Ulu o Tokelau. Photo: RNZ Pacific / Jamie Tahana

"What the world has done in the past few years is not even trying to solve the problem, so we have to do more...I think the key to that is to act now if not we will have very sad consequences."

Leaders from small island states say they're pulling out all stops to have their concerns heard and demands met.

The deputy chair of the alliance of small island states, Janine Felson, described the talks as a last opportunity to take decisive action.

And the lead negotiator for Solomon Islands, Melchior Mataki, said the effects of the warming were already being felt in his country.

"Extreme weather events are beginning to be really problematic for us. Our most recent major disaster was actually not from a tropical cyclone but from a tropical depression, so it's something lower than a tropical cyclone but it caused similar flooding...and more importantly, it took away the lives of 20 people."

Dr Mataki said Solomon Islands, and the Pacific, want greater commitments from bigger polluters to reduce emissions, a new climate finance goal and greater support to help poorer countries.

"We are not seeing any leadership from major emitters as far as reducing emissions...the source of the problem is increasing rising greenhouse gas emissions - we need to work on that."

He said he had seen some promising signs, but with 10 days and plenty of hurdles to go, there was a lot of work ahead.

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Analysis: Dotcom Appeal For Surveillance Data Dismissed

Kim Dotcom’s Appeal against the decision allowing the GSCB to withold information as to communications illegally intercepted by them has been dismissed by the Court of Appeal of New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On China’s Bad Week

Even before the local body election results came in from Hong Kong, China had been having a p.r. nightmare this week. First, the ICIJ released a trove of leaked cables about the mass concentration camp system that China has built to control and to “re-educate” over a million people from its Uighur minority... More>>

Julie Webb-Pullman: Jacinda, THAT Tweet, And Gaza

The MFAT tweet condemning rocket fire from Gaza while failing to condemn the Israeli extrajudicial assassinations and civilian killings that generated Islamic Jihad’s rocket-fire in defensive response, reveals the hypocrisy at the heart of New Zealand’s so-called “even-handed” foreign policy and practice towards Palestine. More>>

Hope For Nature: A New Deal For The Commons

Joseph Cederwall on The Dig: To fully understand the biodiversity crisis and explore what comes next, it is necessary to address this mind-virus at the heart of our modern civilisation – the dominion worldview. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 