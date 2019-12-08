Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Increasing vegetative cover across all land

Sunday, 8 December 2019, 2:13 pm
Article: NZ Energy and Environment Business Week

First published in Energy and Environment on November 28, 2019.

The proposed National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity will require councils to have targets for increased vegetative cover in their regions.

The target must be at least 10% in urban areas, “recognising that in these areas, ecosystems are particularly depleted”. For rural or non-urban areas, if the region has less than 10% vegetative cover, the regional council must also set a target for increasing vegetative cover. This target, and the timeframe for achieving it, can be set by the council.

The proposed NPSIB encourages regional councils to also consider targets for urban and non-urban areas where existing vegetative cover is already over 10%.

Targets must be supported in regional plans to promote the restoration, enhancement and reconstruction of indigenous vegetation. Councils would prioritise areas that a council has identified for restoration such as enhancing degraded Significant Natural Areas, connections, buffers and wetlands.

As well as areas representative of ecosystems naturally species richness and landscape-scale restoration and enhancement across the region.

To drive this all councils will have to include objectives, policies or methods in plans and regional biodiversity strategies to achieve their targets. Amendments are proposed to clarify how the policy should be reflected in council plans.

“Restoration in depleted areas may include non-regulatory methods and volunteer activities. Planting may also be a regulatory activity as part of consent conditions.”

• The document says increasing vegetative cover in urban and peri-urban areas can have a wide range of benefits, including:

• supporting mental health and wellbeing

• enhancing recreation opportunities

• carbon sequestration and climate amelioration

• improving water and air quality

• reconnecting urban dwellers to their natural environment

• developing a more liveable and aesthetically attractive urban centre.
First published in Energy and Environment on November 28, 2019.


© Scoop Media

Energy and Environment

Energy and Environment NZ

A weekly subscriber only newsletter covering energy and environment news

Energy and Environment is New Zealand's premier weekly newsletter for the environmental and energy sectors covering politics, parliament, policy and industry news.

Contact Energy and Environment

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Analysis: Dotcom Appeal For Surveillance Data Dismissed

Kim Dotcom’s Appeal against the decision allowing the GSCB to withold information as to communications illegally intercepted by them has been dismissed by the Court of Appeal of New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On China’s Bad Week

Even before the local body election results came in from Hong Kong, China had been having a p.r. nightmare this week. First, the ICIJ released a trove of leaked cables about the mass concentration camp system that China has built to control and to “re-educate” over a million people from its Uighur minority... More>>

Julie Webb-Pullman: Jacinda, THAT Tweet, And Gaza

The MFAT tweet condemning rocket fire from Gaza while failing to condemn the Israeli extrajudicial assassinations and civilian killings that generated Islamic Jihad’s rocket-fire in defensive response, reveals the hypocrisy at the heart of New Zealand’s so-called “even-handed” foreign policy and practice towards Palestine. More>>

Hope For Nature: A New Deal For The Commons

Joseph Cederwall on The Dig: To fully understand the biodiversity crisis and explore what comes next, it is necessary to address this mind-virus at the heart of our modern civilisation – the dominion worldview. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 