Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Schools In Samoa Closed As Storms Hit Much Of South Pacific

Wednesday, 19 February 2020, 9:34 am
Article: RNZ

Strong winds and swells as high as four metres are striking the low-lying coutries of Tokelau and Tuvalu, while schools in Samoa and American Samoa have been ordered closed amid heavy rain.

Heavy rain in American Samoa on Monday. Photo: RNZ Pacific / Monica Miller

A tropical disturbance is bringing damaging winds and heavy rain to much of the Pacific, prompting warnings in five countries - Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tokelau, Tuvalu and the southern Cook Islands.

Tuvalu is still reeling from Cyclone Tino last month, where heavy swells washed across most of the country's islands, leaving half the population severely affected.

A forecaster at the Fiji Meteorological Service, Sakeasi Rabitu, said much of the South Pacific could experience damaging weather from a wide band of low-pressure.

"It's covering the whole area right from the Solomons, through to Tuvalu, Tokelau and right across to the Cooks," he said. "All a big band of this trough line, trough of low pressure, that are causing these gale winds across these islands."

Government schools in Samoa have been ordered closed on Tuesday and Wednesday as the country hunkers down for the tropical storm.

More than 130mm of rain had already fallen in Samoa by Monday night, forecasters said, which had brought flooding to parts of Apia and nearby villages and caused some rivers to burst their banks.

Storm warnings are in force for both Samoa and American Samoa, with the islands sandwiched between two tropical disturbances, and beneath a broad low pressure system.

In American Samoa, winds as high as 111km/h have been recorded and hundreds of families remain without power, after lines were damaged by strong winds.

Ferry sailings have been cancelled and flights have either been delayed or cancelled.

Authorities in both Samoas are warning of possible flooding, landslides and damage caused by strong winds.

American Samoa's governor has ordered that all public schools be closed for the next two days due to the bad weather.

While a complete assessment of schools has not yet been carried out, the Director of Education said many school grounds were soaked and campuses were covered in debris.

Dr Ruth Matagi Tofiga said some schools were also being used as temporary shelters for about 100 people.

Elinor Lutu McMoore, from the National Weather Service, said while winds had died down on Tutuila, Manu'a and Swains continued to experience damaging winds.

Tutuila should also be experiencing strong wind gusts tonight and tomorrow.

At least three weather systems in the area have the potential of combining into a serious storm.

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Addiction To Chinese Student Fees

Last week, Australian PM Scott Morrison extended its ban on foreign visitors from or passing through from mainland China – including Chinese students - for a third week. New Zealand has dutifully followed suit, with our travel ban ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Coronavirus, And The Iowa Debacle

As Bloomberg says, the coronavirus shutdown is creating the world’s biggest work-from-home experiment. On the upside, the mortality rate with the current outbreak is lower than with SARS in 2003, but (for a number of reasons) the economic impact this time ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Dodging A Bullet Over The Transport Cost Over-Runs

As New Zealand gears up to begin its $6.8 billion programme of large scale roading projects all around the country, we should be aware of this morning’s sobering headlines from New South Wales, where the cost overruns on major transport projects ... More>>

Gordon Campbell:On Kobemania, Palestine And The Infrastructure Package

Quick quiz to end the week. What deserves the more attention – the death of a US basketball legend, or the end of Palestinian hopes for an independent state? Both died this week, but only one was met with almost total indifference by the global community. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Double Standard That’s Bound To Dominate The Election

Are National really better political managers than Labour, particularly when it comes to running the economy? For many voters – and the business community in particular - their belief in National’s inherent competence is a simple act of faith. More>>


Gordon Campbell : On Dealing With Impeccable, Impeachable Lies

By now, the end game the Republican Senate majority has in mind in their setting of the rules for the impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump is pretty clear to everyone: first deny the Democrats the ability to call witnesses and offer evidence, and then derisively dismiss the charges for lack of evidence. For his part, does former security adviser John Bolton really, really want to testify against his former boss? If there was any competing faction within the Republican Party, there might be some point for Bolton in doing so – but there isn’t. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why The Dice Are Loaded Against Women..

If they enter public life, women can expect a type of intense (and contradictory) scrutiny that is rarely applied to their male counterparts... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 