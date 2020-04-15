Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Six Key Drivers For The Real Estate Market In New Zealand

Wednesday, 15 April 2020, 7:11 am
Press Release: Mark Rais

There are six key drivers for the real estate market in New Zealand, and most are currently underpinned by stabilising events. It is unlikely that any substantive downward trends in the real estate prices will occur in the near term. This is underpinned by numerous government economic stimulus and support solutions.

First, there are very low interest rates, and this current trend for all time low rates is a major indicator validating long term stability for the housing market. Housing growth is highly reliant on interest rates remaining low, and this factor remains likely to continue for at least 2-3 years.

Second, there is the significant influence of immigration to housing market growth trends. In the case of New Zealand, immigration is all but dead. Nevertheless, economic factors related to immigration can take 6-12 months to factor into local economies. For this reason, it is important to note that just prior to the COVID19 response, immigration remained steady, allowing for a reasonable time for positive driver for growth. Subsequent to 6 months, if immigration trends remain extremely low, this will have a significant impact on housing growth, especially in smaller regions.

Third, there are impacts related to mortgagees and over-invested landlords on the housing market. Typically in economic downturns mortgagee sales and forced housing sales increase as investors are squeezed by lenders and are forced to assess degraded incomes vs on-going costs. However two factors weigh against this. First the government initiated 6 month mortgage freeze provides a stabilising force against a majority of potential forced sales. Second, the rental market has all but frozen in place, in a state of stasis, with few people moving. Current landlords are not forced to make major decisions yet, while the government’s employment compensation guaranteed and an overall trend not to move remain for at least 3-6 months.

Fourth, real estate markets are strongly influenced by employment. The government’s immediate decision to support the job markets for at least 12 weeks has created a stabilising foundation. This has slowed the overall job declines in the near term. However, due to economic pressures job contractions will continue over the next 6 months, especially in smaller regions, and this will likely lead to regional housing market declines. However, in the larger centres like Auckland, Hamilton and Wellington, it is unlikely to force any major downward pressure on housing prices or on the housing market, as these larger regions will see a pronounced rebound in employment across sectors. This is especially true given the government’s stated intention of increasing support for job retention and overall return to pre-COVID19 business operations.

Fifth, liquidity and the availability of capital is essential to sustaining real estate growth. Although lending criteria has tightened somewhat and banks are taking a more aggressive approach to protecting from higher risk loans (first home buyers, low down payments, etc), in most cases the trend remains for improved liquidity for qualified buyers. This will sustain a number of growth dynamics for the real estate market over the next 6 months, especially in regions where job retention remains high.

Sixth, another major factor for reducing housing price growth as well as improving inventory is the building sector. This sector has all but shut down for the time being and will be unlikely to see any major growth in the near term. Nevertheless, the extreme low inventory levels will allow this sector to rebound in the next few quarters, helping to keep current housing prices stable.

These six drivers point to a reasonably stable real estate market and housing prices for the next 3-6 months.

Where trends may be negative or downward pressures exist, such as in smaller regions, housing prices will potentially encounter modest drops. Overall, people looking for large scale drops in housing prices are unlikely to see any substantive decay under the current conditions and macro-economic climate.

It is important to reiterate that no major trends downward are indicated by the housing drivers for the near term.

However, subsequent to 6 months, economic indicators, especially as they are influenced by global debt levels and production output, may have a downward influence on the overall markets in New Zealand, and cause declines in housing especially with regard to inventory and sales volumes.

Mark Rais is a writer for the technology and science industry. He volunteers as a senior editor for an on-line magazine and has written numerous articles on the influence of technology and society. He currently serves as a technology specialist for the New Zealand government.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Mark Rais on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Lockdown, Masks And Aerosol Transmission

Ironically, our relative success in suppressing the exponential spread of Covid-19 is only increasing the pressure to ease back from those measures, on a regional basis at least. We seem set on course to start tentatively emerging from lockdown in about ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Wage Cuts, And The Listener’s Demise

Various levels of across the board wage cuts – 10%? 15% ?- are being mooted for workers in some of our larger firms, in order to help the likes of Fletchers, Mediaworks etc survive the Covid-19 crisis. It is extraordinary that unions should be having ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Use Of Existing Drugs To Reduce The Effects Of Coronavirus

So now, we’re all getting up to speed with the travel bans, the rigorous handwashing and drying, the social distancing, and the avoidance of public transport wherever possible. Right. At a wider level…so far, the public health system has ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Oil Market And Regulation Crusades

Safe to say, Vladimir Putin did not expect the response he has received amidships from the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Earlier, Russia chose to walk away from the OPEC talks in Vienna that were aimed at reaching an agreement on how to reduce world oil production (and protect oil prices) in the light of the fall in demand being caused by the coronavirus. More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Strong Man Legacies: Burying Mubarak

Reviled strongmen of one era are often the celebrated ones of others. Citizens otherwise tormented find that replacements are poor, in some cases even crueller, than the original artefact. Such strongmen also serve as ideal alibis for rehabilitation ... More>>

Caitlin Johnstone: Humanity Is Making A Very Important Choice When It Comes To Assange

The propagandists have all gone dead silent on the WikiLeaks founder they previously were smearing with relentless viciousness, because they no longer have an argument. The facts are all in, and yes, it turns out the US government is certainly and undeniably working to exploit legal loopholes to imprison a journalist for exposing its war crimes. That is happening, and there is no justifying it... More>>

Gail Duncan: Reframing Welfare Report

Michael Joseph Savage, the architect of the 1938 Social Security Act, wouldn’t recognise today’s Social Security Act as having anything to do with the kind, cooperative, caring society he envisioned 80 years ago. Instead society in 2020 has been reduced ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On 22 Short Takes About Super Tuesday

With obvious apologies to the Simpsons….Here’s my 22 short takes on the 14 Super Tuesday primaries that combined yesterday to produce a common narrative –Bernie Sanders NOT running away with the nomination, Joe Biden coming back from the dead, and the really, really rich guy proving to be really, really bad at politics... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 