Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Covid-19 update: 20 new cases, no further deaths reported

Wednesday, 15 April 2020, 2:19 pm
Article: RNZ

There have been 20 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand in the past 24 hours, with no further deaths reported.

The 20 new cases are made up of six confirmed cases and 14 probable cases, bringing the total number of cases to 1386.

Missed the latest media conference? Watch it here:

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said there are now 16 significant clusters related to the coronavirus. The latest cluster is connected to an aged care facility in Auckland.

He said 13 people are in hospital, with three in ICU, two of which are in a critical condition in North Shore and Dunedin Hospitals.

"We now have 728 reported cases of people who have recovered from Covid-19 infection, that's an increase of 100 from yesterday."

Dr Bloomfield said he was aware of a death in Invercargill that has been reported to be connected to Covid-19, but he could not confirm if it was. The Ministry of Health was looking into it.

Dr Bloomfield said 115 Covid-19 cases in New Zealand are health care workers, but less than five people were confirmed to have been infected by a patient they were caring for.

He said 2100 tests were processed yesterday, and there were currently 649 active cases.

He said the fact there were now much more recovered cases than current cases reflected that the bulk of cases were in the February-March period, and it did not mean any Health Ministry efforts against the virus would be downgraded.

"We are still not out of the woods."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also confirmed at today's conference that government ministers, including herself, and public service leaders were taking a 20 percent wage cut for the next six months.

Ardern said she knew the decision to take a pay cut would not affect the government books, but leadership had to come from the top.

The prime minister also said a media rescue package would be considered soon by ministers, and there was also longer-scale work that would come out further down the track.

She said the government was spending a lot of money advertising about Covid-19, but had to be where the people were - and that included social media.

"Whether we like it or not, that's where the public are, and we need to reach them."

She did not want to give any more details about media packages ahead of them being announced, but said they would not be a surprise to the sector.

In other developments today, the government announced a $3bn in tax breaks and other measures to help small businesses survive the economic shock from the coronavirus pandemic.

Students across the country are connecting via Zoom, Google hangouts and other online platforms today as more than 800,000 teachers and students started two weeks of remote learning.

A government-assisted charter flight to bring home New Zealanders stranded in Peru touched down in Auckland this morning and passengers went into quarantine.

See all RNZ coverage of Covid-19

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Lockdown, Masks And Aerosol Transmission

Ironically, our relative success in suppressing the exponential spread of Covid-19 is only increasing the pressure to ease back from those measures, on a regional basis at least. We seem set on course to start tentatively emerging from lockdown in about ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Wage Cuts, And The Listener’s Demise

Various levels of across the board wage cuts – 10%? 15% ?- are being mooted for workers in some of our larger firms, in order to help the likes of Fletchers, Mediaworks etc survive the Covid-19 crisis. It is extraordinary that unions should be having ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Use Of Existing Drugs To Reduce The Effects Of Coronavirus

So now, we’re all getting up to speed with the travel bans, the rigorous handwashing and drying, the social distancing, and the avoidance of public transport wherever possible. Right. At a wider level…so far, the public health system has ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Oil Market And Regulation Crusades

Safe to say, Vladimir Putin did not expect the response he has received amidships from the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Earlier, Russia chose to walk away from the OPEC talks in Vienna that were aimed at reaching an agreement on how to reduce world oil production (and protect oil prices) in the light of the fall in demand being caused by the coronavirus. More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Strong Man Legacies: Burying Mubarak

Reviled strongmen of one era are often the celebrated ones of others. Citizens otherwise tormented find that replacements are poor, in some cases even crueller, than the original artefact. Such strongmen also serve as ideal alibis for rehabilitation ... More>>

Caitlin Johnstone: Humanity Is Making A Very Important Choice When It Comes To Assange

The propagandists have all gone dead silent on the WikiLeaks founder they previously were smearing with relentless viciousness, because they no longer have an argument. The facts are all in, and yes, it turns out the US government is certainly and undeniably working to exploit legal loopholes to imprison a journalist for exposing its war crimes. That is happening, and there is no justifying it... More>>

Gail Duncan: Reframing Welfare Report

Michael Joseph Savage, the architect of the 1938 Social Security Act, wouldn’t recognise today’s Social Security Act as having anything to do with the kind, cooperative, caring society he envisioned 80 years ago. Instead society in 2020 has been reduced ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On 22 Short Takes About Super Tuesday

With obvious apologies to the Simpsons….Here’s my 22 short takes on the 14 Super Tuesday primaries that combined yesterday to produce a common narrative –Bernie Sanders NOT running away with the nomination, Joe Biden coming back from the dead, and the really, really rich guy proving to be really, really bad at politics... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 