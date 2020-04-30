Still no date for mosque attack gunman's sentencing

There is still no date for the sentencing of Brenton Tarrant over the March 15 mosque attacks.

Tarrant last month admitted charges against him at the High Court in Christchurch. Photo: RNZ / Simon Rogers

The Australian last month admitted 51 charges of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one under the Terrorism Suppression Act, at the High Court in Christchurch.

He was due to appear on Friday for a sentencing date to be set.

On Thursday Justice Mander issued a minute saying the matter had been adjourned until 2 June.

He hoped there would be some clarity by then around the Covid-19 alert setting the country would be in.

At Tarrant's last appearance, Justice Mander said he wanted to ensure the Muslim community had the opportunity to attend the sentencing, something that was not possible under the current Covid-19 restrictions.

© Scoop Media