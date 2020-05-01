Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Three new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand

Friday, 1 May 2020, 2:29 pm
Article: RNZ

There have been three new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in New Zealand today, with no further deaths.

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay said one of the new cases was linked to overseas travel, one to a known case and one was under investigation.

Watch the media conference here:

There are six people in hospital, and none are in intensive care.

"We have 1252 cases that are reported as having recovered from Covid-19, which is an increase of 11 from yesterday, and so 85 percent of all our confirmed and probable cases are considered to be recovered."

She said there are now a total of 1132 confirmed cases and 347 probable cases.

There are still 16 significant clusters, but Dr McElnay said one cluster has not seen new cases in 28 days and will be closed.

"We expect to close another cluster tomorrow and we have another further six clusters where the last case was reported between 14 and 28 days ago, so we expect to be able to close those off in the next few days."

She said of the three staff members that have tested positive for Covid-19 at Waitakere Hospital, one was included in today's cases, one from yesterday and one over the weekend.

Dr McElnay said the source of staff contracting the coronavirus was still under investigation, but full PPE was provided and worn by staff at all times in the area where the St Margaret's Hospital and Rest Home patients were being cared for.

Today is the 13th day in a row that the increase in Covid-19 cases had been in single digits. The death toll stands at 19.

Speaking at the same conference, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said there have been 281 breaches under level 3, an increase of 96 in the past 24 hours. He said the increase in numbers showed police were stepping up enforcement.

Robertson said most New Zealanders were doing the right thing and increases in breaches come from people making reports.

But he did note that there had been an increase in reports about parties in residential houses, and Robertson warned those making plans for the weekend to cancel them now, as the virus had proven it will spread easily at events like these.

He said police would have a "dim view" on this kind of activity.

"Don't be an idiot, stick to your bubble and everyone will be better off."

Robertson also said the arts sector had suffered an intense blow as we fight Covid-19, but paid tribute to events like the New Zealand International Film Festival, which will be screened online this year.

"This year in New Zealand, we are bringing our arthouse to your house.

"The joy, inspiration and connection these festivals bring us will be missed by many, but now we have a creative solution, befitting of our cultural sector, and one that is well worthy of our support."

There were also three new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in New Zealand yesterday.

Today is the fourth day of the country being at alert level 3 which has allowed some people to return to work and school and restaurants and cafes to provide takeaways provided social distancing rules are maintained and payment is contactless.

However, some fast food workers have been speaking up about feeling unsafe saying they are afraid to challenge breaches of Covid-19 rules at restaurants.

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Lockdown, Masks And Aerosol Transmission

Ironically, our relative success in suppressing the exponential spread of Covid-19 is only increasing the pressure to ease back from those measures, on a regional basis at least. We seem set on course to start tentatively emerging from lockdown in about ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Wage Cuts, And The Listener’s Demise

Various levels of across the board wage cuts – 10%? 15% ?- are being mooted for workers in some of our larger firms, in order to help the likes of Fletchers, Mediaworks etc survive the Covid-19 crisis. It is extraordinary that unions should be having ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Use Of Existing Drugs To Reduce The Effects Of Coronavirus

So now, we’re all getting up to speed with the travel bans, the rigorous handwashing and drying, the social distancing, and the avoidance of public transport wherever possible. Right. At a wider level…so far, the public health system has ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Oil Market And Regulation Crusades

Safe to say, Vladimir Putin did not expect the response he has received amidships from the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Earlier, Russia chose to walk away from the OPEC talks in Vienna that were aimed at reaching an agreement on how to reduce world oil production (and protect oil prices) in the light of the fall in demand being caused by the coronavirus. More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Strong Man Legacies: Burying Mubarak

Reviled strongmen of one era are often the celebrated ones of others. Citizens otherwise tormented find that replacements are poor, in some cases even crueller, than the original artefact. Such strongmen also serve as ideal alibis for rehabilitation ... More>>

Caitlin Johnstone: Humanity Is Making A Very Important Choice When It Comes To Assange

The propagandists have all gone dead silent on the WikiLeaks founder they previously were smearing with relentless viciousness, because they no longer have an argument. The facts are all in, and yes, it turns out the US government is certainly and undeniably working to exploit legal loopholes to imprison a journalist for exposing its war crimes. That is happening, and there is no justifying it... More>>

Gail Duncan: Reframing Welfare Report

Michael Joseph Savage, the architect of the 1938 Social Security Act, wouldn’t recognise today’s Social Security Act as having anything to do with the kind, cooperative, caring society he envisioned 80 years ago. Instead society in 2020 has been reduced ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On 22 Short Takes About Super Tuesday

With obvious apologies to the Simpsons….Here’s my 22 short takes on the 14 Super Tuesday primaries that combined yesterday to produce a common narrative –Bernie Sanders NOT running away with the nomination, Joe Biden coming back from the dead, and the really, really rich guy proving to be really, really bad at politics... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 