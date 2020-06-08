PM’s Press Conference – The Move To Level One

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said New Zealand will move to covid-19 level one restrictions from midnight tonight.
Cabinet’s decision follows the Ministry of Health saying there were no active cases in the country and there had been no new cases for more than a fortnight.
Level one means most aspects of everyday life return to normal. NZ’s borders would remain essentially closed for all but NZers and those approved otherwise with mandatory quarantine.
Ardern said it was probably inevitable the virus would return at some point and it was important people maintained contract tracing and good hygiene. This would mean any community transmission could be dealt with quickly.
Watch the video here: