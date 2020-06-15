Top Scoops

Prime Minister’s Press Conference June 15 2020 - Fast Track Consent Process

Monday, 15 June 2020, 4:09 pm
Article: The Scoop Team

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern outlined plans to fast track consents for some infrastructure work today.

Speaking at the post-Cabinet Press conference, Arden said 11 infrastructure projects will be fast-tracked under a new law to help rebuild the economy after the covid-19 pandemic.

They will be named in the Covid-19 Recovery (Fast-track) Bill to be introduced In the House later this week.

Environment Minister David Parker said there would be a second track applying to other public and private projects that will be considered by the Minister for the Environment before being forwarded to a fast track consent panel.

Thirdly there is an ability for Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, and KiwiRail Holdings to undertake repair, maintenance and minor upgrade works on existing infrastructure in the road and rail corridor as a permitted activity, which means it would not require a resource consent, but is subject to certain standards.

Ardern said the fast track consent process was an important part of the overall response to the pandemic induced recession.

Watch the press conference here:

