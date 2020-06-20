Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

RNZ And Concert FM: More Bum Notes

Saturday, 20 June 2020, 9:42 am
Article: Tom Frewen

Glaring in its absence from the Ministry for Culture and Heritage’s 46-page document dump on Tuesday, flowing from RNZ’s disastrous decision to replace Concert FM with a multi-media youth music platform, is the ministry’s response — if it exists — to RNZ’s letter on May 29 2019 asking about access to the vacant 102FM network for its new service.

The 102FM national network, actually set aside more than 20 years ago for a youth-oriented radio station but only briefly used for that purpose, would have enabled RNZ to add the new platform without sacrificing its classical music programming. But simply getting rid of Concert FM seems to have been a key part of the plan all along.

Among the documents released this week is an aide memoire that the ministry drafted for Broadcasting Minister Kris Faafoi’s meeting with RNZ’s chief executive, Paul Thompson, board chairman, Jim Mather, and board member, Peter Parussini, on Monday 27 January, 10 days before RNZ was to tell its Concert FM staff on Wednesday 5 February that they would soon be surplus to requirements.

Informing the minister of RNZ’s plan to attract younger listeners, the aide memoire quotes from an internal memo from Thompson to staff: “The objective of the strategy is for RNZ to become as successful with young audiences through music as we are with older audiences through news and current affairs.”

The ministry then notes that “RNZ’s proposed approach reflects comments made to previous Ministers by Mr Thompson in which he has expressed discontent at RNZ’s commitment to broadcast concerts by New Zealand classical musicians and orchestras and at the use of the asset of an FM network to focus on classical and other non-pop forms of music.”

Then, after establishing a strong case in support of Concert FM’s programming and its wider role in relation to musicians and orchestras, the ministry recommends: “At this meeting it is suggested that you ask the RNZ representatives, not only about the objectives of the youth music strategy, but its likely impact on the wider sphere of musical activity.”

The die, however, had been cast. The next aide memoire for the minister on the following Monday 3 February, from another of the ministry’s senior policy advisers, briefs him on what to tell Cabinet next Monday 10 February.

Reminding him that he had met with RNZ’s top brass the previous week, it said: “During the meeting RNZ outlined its intention to develop a new music brand aimed at at young people to engage with younger and more diverse audiences in line with RNZ’s charter obligations. The intent would be for the brand to be available online, on-demand, on streaming platforms and on FM nationwide.”

The minister liked that idea, although it wasn’t the first time he’d heard it. Shortly after taking over the broadcasting portfolio from Clare Curran in September 2019, Faafoi was invited to a “get-to-know-you” meeting with the board and senior management at RNZ’s offices on The Terrace on Tuesday 1 October. The minutes of the meeting record that “The CEO gave a brief PowerPoint presentation to the Minister about our plans including the new music strategy.”

The minutes also state that “The CEO reminded that we want these plans to be fiscally neutral and therefore implementation timing is crucial.” No need, therefore, to seek the extra funding required — originally estimated to be $1 million, later raised on second thoughts to around $8 million — to fire up the vacant 102FM network.

Thanking Thompson’s team for their presentation, board chairman Mather described it as “an exciting and innovative plan.”

Everybody agreed, until they all had to scramble for cover after the plan became public on Wednesday 5 February when Thompson finally got round to informing — “consulting” — his employees, about 20 presenters and producers destined to be replaced by a slightly smaller team with talents more suited for RNZ’s new “overarching mission to form lifelong relationships with ALL the people of Aotearoa.”

With the Minister’s briefing for his Cabinet colleagues due the following Monday, and RNZ and the Ministry for Culture and Heritage booked in with Parliament select committees for their annual financial reviews later that week, there was little time for getting everyone’s backstory on the same page.

Wheels spinning as he franticly back-pedalled in the face of a furious protest that included his prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, and her Labour Party’s predecessor, Helen Clark, Faafoi admitted that RNZ had indeed told him about their new music strategy and said: "There are aspects of the proposal that we can do something about - possibly - and we are currently looking into that. We might be able to mitigate some of the concerns that we made clear to the board," he told RNZ ’s Mediawatch.

"I’m not going to get into the detail now ... because it’s not been finalised," he said.

The “concerns” that the minister believed might be mitigated must have been about trading in Concert FM and its network for a youth music platform. But if he made them clear at his January 27 meeting with RNZ, they didn’t register with RNZ’s chief executive and board members, just as he failed to get his head around the inevitable consequences of RNZ’s management finally informing their employees about their exciting and innovative plan on Wednesday 5 February.

As part of RNZ’s efforts to get its story straight, board chairman Mather had board member Parussini take another look at his meeting notes and send him this email on February 10.

“On the music strategy the Minister said he was supportive of RNZ chasing a younger audience.

“He said he’d been told by officials that there was an available FM frequency that had been set aside some years ago for a youth station but that it had never been used.

“He asked how much that was likely to cost. We said it might be about $1m a year.

“He asked officials to come back to him on costs and timings.

“We specifically asked if he was telling us to not go ahead with the staff consultation until that work had been done. He said no. We asked if he was saying we could continue work on the project in parallel to the work officials would do at looking at the alternative FM frequency. He said yes.

“We said that once we started staff consultation that the issue would be come public. He said he understood that.”

What he didn’t understand, however, and was obviously not prepared for, was the public’s reaction to the exciting and innovative plan when they realised it would be the end of classical music on New Zealand radio.

The potential scenario of an audience backlash forcing a politically embarrassing u-turn was conspicuous by its absence from the briefings of his ministry officials, the clarity of their communications further muddied by their reliance on euphemism and the naive pretence that “consultation” could have any meaning or consequence other than dismissal.

“Following consultation with staff a final decision will be made,” wrote the ministry’s director of arts and media policy, as if there was a possibility that the on-air talent and their colleagues would welcome the opportunity to be made redundant, “however, RNZ has indicated a preference to re-purpose RNZ Concert for the FM transmission of the new youth service.”

The minister is then reminded that he’d asked officials to look into the possibility of the 102 block of FM frequencies to be used for RNZ’s youth brand. Noting that this would require Cabinet approval, the briefing states that “The Ministry believes this is a feasible option” directly contradicting the RNZ chairman’s assertion to the Economic Development, Science and Innovation Select Committee on February 13 that the ministry had told RNZ it would be “incredibly difficult”. Also unresolved is the discrepancy between RNZ’s May 29 2019 letter to the ministry’s chief executive, Bernadette Cavanagh, inquiring about access to the 102FM network, and her assurance to the Social Services and Community Select Committee the previous day that RNZ had never made an application or a bid for the 102FM frequency.

Stay tuned - more to come.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tom Frewen on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gregor Thompson: Don’t Be Too Pessimistic About New Zealand’s Future.

With the first hurdle hopped our Government will be turning its attention to trying to soften the economic damage this pandemic has on our little archipelago. More>>

Eric Zuesse: U.S. Empire: Biden And Kerry Gave Orders To Ukraine’s President

Eric Zuesse, originally posted at Strategic Culture On May 19th, an implicit international political warning was issued, but it wasn’t issued between countries; it was issued between allied versus opposed factions within each of two countries: U.S. and Ukraine. ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Budget Cockups In The Time Of Coronavirus: Reporting Errors And Australia’s JobKeeper Scheme

Hell has, in its raging fires, ringside seats for those who like their spreadsheets. The seating, already peopled by those from human resources, white collar criminals and accountants, becomes toastier for those who make errors with those spreadsheets. ... More>>


The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Altars Of Hypocrisy: George Floyd, Protest And Black Face

Be wary what you protest about. The modern moral constabulary are out, and they are assisted by their Silicon Valley friends in the Social Media club. Should you dare take a stand on anything, especially in a dramatic way, you will be found out ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Welcome Deaths: Coronavirus And The Open Plan Office

For anybody familiar with that gruesome manifestation of the modern work place, namely the open plan office, the advent of coronavirus might be something of a relief. The prospects for infection in such spaces is simply too great. You are at risk from ... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Why Thinking Makes It So: Donald Trump’s Obamagate Fixation

The “gate” suffix has been wearing thin since the break-in scandal that gave it its birth. Since Watergate, virtually anything dubious and suggestive, and much more besides, is suffixed. Which brings us to the issue of President Donald Trump’s ... More>>



Binoy Kampmark: Brutal Choices: Anders Tegnell And Sweden’s Herd Immunity Goal

If the title of epidemiological czar were to be created, its first occupant would have to be Sweden’s Anders Tegnell. He has held sway in the face of sceptics and concern that his “herd immunity” approach to COVID-19 is a dangerous, and breathtakingly ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 