Live - Bloomfield reveals latest Covid-19 numbers

There are 12 new cases and one probable case of Covid-19 in the community today, Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has revealed at today's daily briefing.

Watch the live media conference here:

Two of the 13 new cases are in Tokoroa.

"These two people tested positive after being followed up as close contacts from a family member who is one of the Auckland cases, so part of that Auckland cluster," Bloomfield said.

He said 12 of the 13 new cases have already been linked to existing cases and to the Auckland cluster. The 13th case is in hospital and the link is still under investigation.

The Waikato DHB's public health unit said the two people who tested positive in Tokoroa are from the same household who had contact with two people from Auckland. They were the same people who visited a rest home in Morrinsville on a trip out of Auckland.

Resident and staff members at that aged care facility have tested negative.

Dr Bloomfield said a record 15,703 tests were processed yesterday.

There are now a total of 48 active cases, with 30 linked to the community outbreak.

At today's briefing, Dr Bloomfield reiterated the problem was the virus not the people.

Dr Bloomfield said there had been reports that health workers had been verbally abused and that was "unacceptable".

There were 13 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the Auckland community yesterday with one case confirmed in managed isolation.

As of yesterday, there were 36 active cases in New Zealand.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins this morning said further Covid-19 cases related to the Auckland cluster would be revealed at today's briefing.

Subsequently, it was revealed the South Waikato town of Tokoroa has two confirmed cases of Covid-19 and five probable cases.

The information has been confirmed by three district councillors who were told by Mayor Jenny Shattock.

*See all RNZ coverage of Covid-19

The Auckland region is at alert level 3, the rest of the country is at alert level 2 and rest homes are at alert level 4 after a new cluster of community transmission was identified in the Auckland region earlier this week.

Later today at 5.30pm, the country will find out about any further alert level changes.

Cabinet is meeting at 3pm to consider the latest Covid-19 test results and advice from the director general of health.

Following that meeting the prime minister will address the media at Parliament.

© Scoop Media