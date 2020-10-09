Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

COVID-19, The Trump Administration, And The 2020 US Election

Friday, 9 October 2020, 5:03 pm
Article: The Dig

Trump’s re-election chances depend a lot on voters’ assessment of his COVID-19 management. However, polls indicate his handling of the virus is regarded as highly problematic by many. Why has Trump’s populist administration failed so comprehensively at addressing this critical issue, and instead relied on a campaign of deflection and denial?

An Overview

The death toll from Covid-19 continues to grow relentlessly in the United States (US). More than 207,000 Americans have now died from this pandemic. That is the highest total for any country in the world and accounts for 20% of all Covid-19 related deaths.

Yet this grim situation and the prospect of many more American deaths has only served to further polarise an already deeply divided society.

In a tumultuous presidential debate last week at Cleveland, Ohio, President Trump showed no signs of reconsidering his Government’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis. Further, Mr Trump is now confirmed as having the virus along with at least ten others who attended what has been described as a “super spreader” event at the White House to mark the announcement of his nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Responding to Senator Joe Biden’s claim Mr Trump had deliberately deceived the American people on the seriousness of the disease and still did not have a plan for dealing with it, Mr Trump insisted “we have done a phenomenal job with respect to Covid-19” and had saved the lives of “millions of people” in America.

It is clear that Mr Trump’s re-election chances will depend, at least in part, on whether enough voters accept that claim.

The COVID-19 Crisis

The COVID-19 global pandemic is only the latest in a long line of preventable catastrophes and disasters.

As we know, since late November 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread from the Chinese city of Wuhan to more than 180 countries and territories, affecting every continent except Antarctica.

On 30 January, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak of COVID-19 as a “public health emergency of international concern” and advised countries to respond to the virus with a multifaceted strategy of testing, contact tracing, isolation, and treatment.

Deeply concerned by the alarming levels of spread and severity, the WHO classified COVID-19 as a pandemic on 11 March.

To date, there have been 999,298 deaths worldwide from COVID-19 and 33,224,222 confirmed cases worldwide (Bloomberg, 29 Sept. 2020).

Trump’s Response to COVID-19 crisis

President Donald Trump with members of the President???s Coronavirus Task Force speaks during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Washington.

For four months after the first Covid-19 outbreak was detected, the Trump administration publicly and repeatedly reassured Americans they had little to worry about.

However, there was no shortage of warnings to the Trump administration about the potential seriousness of the situation.

In late November 2019, US intelligence officials warned that the coronavirus spreading at Wuhan in the Hubei region could become a “cataclysmic event”.

On January 30, Peter Navarro, Donald Trump’s senior trade adviser, wrote a memo warning that the coronavirus could create a pandemic. In late February, he wrote a second memo saying the virus could kill up to two million Americans.

But Trump spent much of February publicly downplaying the threat of Covid-19. “We think we have it very well under control,” the President said.

Trump publicly thanked President Xi Jinping on 24 January for his country’s “efforts and transparency” in dealing with Covid-19 and said “it will all work well.”

Trump said the number of cases in the US would soon be “down to zero” and called concerns about the virus a “hoax”.

On 13 February, President Trump praised China for handling the outbreak of COVID-19 in a “professional manner” and expressed the hope that this health problem “is going to be resolved”.

Even as late as March 6, the US President was favourably comparing Covid-19 to the seasonal flu.

The US was very slow to develop mass testing. Instead of using a test developed by the World Health Organisation, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) opted to develop its own test.

However, it was only on March 17 that Trump publicly conceded Covid-19 was a highly contagious “invisible enemy” and necessitated robust social distancing guidelines.

Nevertheless, President Trump’s messaging – he has continued to speak of America getting backing to work and expressed public scepticism in relation to scientific advice concerning the use of lockdowns and the wearing of face masks to help slow transmission of the virus – has complicated US efforts to present a coherent response to the pandemic.

Explaining the Trump Response

So why has Trump administration performed so poorly in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic?

A substantial part of the answer to that question lies in the fact that Trump is a populist leader.

Populism embraces an ideology which considers society to be divided between ‘the pure people’ and ‘the corrupt elite’, and contends the ‘will of the people’ requires the promotion of mono-culturalism, national self-interest, closed borders, and traditionalism.

Populists who have made it into power like Trump have presented themselves as the authentic voice of the people and harnessed anger, grievances, nationalism, and racism to win political support.

But the operational code of Trump’s populism has collided with the cold realities of Covid-19 – now quite literally with his own infection.

First, populist leaders like Trump have a view of the world that is compartmentalised into nation-states and their different populations. But Covid-19 recognises no border and makes no distinction between human beings.

Second, and not unrelated, populist leaders distrust international institutions and believe in the exceptionalism of their sovereign state. It is no coincidence that Trump largely ignored dire warnings from the WHO until March and then blamed the mishandling of the pandemic.

Furthermore, Trump showed little willingness to learn from the positive efforts of other states like South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Germany, New Zealand, and even his favourite scapegoat – China, in dealing with the threat of Covid-19.

Third, populist leaders pride themselves on their own common sense and are dismissive about the knowledge of experts in policy-making unless the experts are sympathetic to their political agenda.

As related, President Trump has repeatedly contradicted Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Dr Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator.

In short, the big problem for the Trump administration is that Covid-19 does not play by the political rules of populist leaders but rather by the rules of science and objective reality.

Trump privately acknowledged this in a taped interview with Bob Woodward, the Washington Post journalist, in February when he made it clear that he fully recognised the deadly danger represented by Covid-19.

Nevertheless, Trump would continue to publicly downplay the threat of the virus for another month. He told Woodward he was reluctant to share his private concerns about Covid-19 because he did not want to panic the American people!

Given that Trump had previously demonstrated few concerns about panicking the American peoples, that explanation can be taken with a large pinch of salt.

The reason why Trump remained in public denial about the dangers presented by Covid-19 for so long was that it drove a coach and horses through his populist ‘America First’ political narrative and that he hoped to limit the damage to the US economy.

How will Trump’s handling of Covid-19 affect the US election?

Covid-19 will be the central issue in the November presidential election. According to a recent ABC News poll, Trump’s approval for his handling of COVID-19 stands at 35% in the new survey, which was conducted by Ipsos in partnership with ABC News using Ipsos’ Knowledge Panel, compared to 65% who disapprove. This marks the fourth straight poll with Trump’s COVID response approval hovering in the low-to-mid 30s since early July.

President Trump’s election strategy has been one of deflection and denial that he holds primary responsibility for America’s COVID-19 crisis. The deflection part was in evidence during the shambolic first presidential debate. COVID-19 was described as “the China virus” and that the rest of the world, including America, would not be facing this problem if Beijing had been more forthcoming at the beginning of the outbreak in Wuhan.

The denial element was also on display during the debate in Cleveland. By putting a very positive spin on his administration’s response to COVID-19 – Trump has said millions of Americans would have died if Joe Biden had been in the White House – the president has attempted to redefine the significance of America’s current death tally so that he has done well, not badly, in difficult circumstances.

Claims by Trump that an American vaccine against Covid-19 will probably be developed before the November election are also part and parcel of the campaign effort to de-centre the pandemic as a central election issue.

However, there is little evidence that the deflection and denial strategy is working. The fact that President Trump and the First Lady have now tested positive for Covid-19 would seem to be a symbolic indication that the Trump White House has largely lost control of the process of shaping the terms of the 2020 election debate.

Joe Biden is leading President Trump in the national polls for the presidential election, but it is a handful of swing states that will decide which candidate wins the electoral college and the current evidence here does not look encouraging for Trump in these heavily targeted states.

At present, Biden is ahead in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, North Carolina, Arizona, Wisconsin but is narrowly behind Trump in Iowa.

Such polling evidence currently suggests that Trump is likely to pay a big political price for his administration’s slow and often chaotic response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Robert G. Patman is a Professor of International Relations at the University of Otago

Originally published on the The Dig.


© Scoop Media

The Dig

thedig.nz

In-Depth Engaged Journalism

The Dig is a new public interest journalism platform dedicated to uncovering diverse perspectives and innovative solutions to major issues facing Aotearoa New Zealand and the world. We do this through independent, in-depth investigations, and analysis on politics, social justice, the environment, technology, culture, and more.

The Dig will focus on innovative ideas and solutions that go beyond polarity and the mainstream political and media discourse to help you make sense of the world. The Dig offers journalists the editorial freedom and support they need to be fiercely independent yet collaborative by creating a membership-based community.

The Dig engages the Scoop Foundation Member community and ScoopPro organisations throughout the process of news creation in a collaborative and trust-based environment. This engagement could take the form of journalists seeking community or expert input on background research, fact-checking, technical matters, suggesting new avenues of enquiry or simply telling us your stories and perspectives.

The Dig is 100% funded by the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism. Funds donated to the Foundation will now support the development of further high-quality public interest journalism by The Dig. Participate in The Dig's collaborative journalism process by becoming a Scoop Citizen Member now.

Contact The Dig

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Dunne Speaks: Early Voting Is OK, If You Know Who To Vote For

Early voting is now open which is great for the 80% or so of the population whose vote does not change from one election to the next. They can go out and vote at their convenience without having to wait for election day. But for those who are yet even ... More>>

The Conversation: Biodiversity: Where The World Is Making Progress – And Where It’s Not

The future of biodiversity hangs in the balance. World leaders are gathering to review international targets and make new pledges for action to stem wildlife declines. Depending on whether you are a glass half-full or half-empty person, you’re likely ... More>>

Reese Erlich: Foreign Correspondent: Trump Plays Both Sides Against The Middle

Is he a hawk? Is he a peacenik? The President keeps us guessing . By Reese Erlich President Donald Trump has convinced Republican isolationists and hawks that he supports their views. That’s a neat trick, since the two groups hold opposing positions. ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Waiting For The Old Bailey: Julian Assange And Britain’s Judicial Establishment

On September 7, Julian Assange will be facing another round of gruelling extradition proceedings, in the Old Bailey, part of a process that has become a form of gradual state-sanctioned torture. The US Department of Justice hungers for their man. The More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Current Chances Of Re-Election

By now it seems clear that National have no fresh ideas to offer for how New Zealand could avoid the Covid-19 economic crisis. As in the past, National has set an arbitrary 30% ratio of government debt to GDP that it aims to achieve “in a decade or so,” ... More>>

The Conversation: Rogue Poll Or Not, All The Signs Point To A Tectonic Shift In New Zealand Politics

Richard Shaw AAP(various)/NZ Greens (CC-BY-SA)/The Conversation Strong team. More jobs. Better economy. So say the National Party’s campaign hoardings. Only thing is, last Sunday’s Newshub-Reid Research poll – which had support for the Labour ... More>>

The Coronavirus Republic: Three Million Infections And Rising

The United States is famed for doing things, not to scale, but off it. Size is the be-all and end-all, and the coronavirus is now doing its bit to assure that the country remains unrivalled in the charts of infection . In time, other unfortunates may well ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Altars Of Hypocrisy: George Floyd, Protest And Black Face

Be wary what you protest about. The modern moral constabulary are out, and they are assisted by their Silicon Valley friends in the Social Media club. Should you dare take a stand on anything, especially in a dramatic way, you will be found out ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 