Welcome To The Dig’s Panel Discussion On Benefits

Susan St John – associate professor of economics and spokesperson for the Child Poverty Action Group;

Serenah Nicholson – the general manager of Lower Hutt’s Whanau Family Support Services Trust,

Donna Maria Lawson – a benefits advocate, mother, and community activist.

Benefits Engagement Survey

1. Do you support WEAG’s call for an immediate increase in benefit levels of between 12 and 47 percent?

2. NZ First and Social Credit are both proposing a return of the universal child benefit. Does the idea have merit?

3 Do you agree that the community is responsible for giving dependent people a standard of living consistent with human dignity and approaching that enjoyed by the majority, irrespective of the cause of dependency.

4. Should the incoming government consider adopting an MMT-style job guarantee?

A Job Guarantee – is an open-ended public employment program that offers a job at a living (minimum) wage to anyone who wants to work but cannot find employment.

5. Should the incoming government investigate the viability of a guaranteed basic income as outlined by TOP?

