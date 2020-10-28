Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Do We Become What We Click?

Wednesday, 28 October 2020, 9:08 am
Article: Aurecon


In Aurecon’s latest Just Imagine blog, Stephen Cowling (Civil Engineer) argues that as the line between physical and digital gets increasingly blurred, we develop a third kind of presence – the consequences of our actions, digitally and physically. How do the behaviours and actions of our avatars impact the world?

Blog excerpt:
The Shed at Dulwich was the #1 restaurant in London back in November 2017. It was an appointment-only, generally exclusive and always fully-booked restaurant, according to its TripAdvisor profile. The fact that it was impossible to secure a reservation made it even more attractive and foodies kept calling from far and wide to see if they could be squeezed in. But here’s the catch: the restaurant didn’t exist.'

Freelance writer Oobah Butler’s idea of making an imaginary restaurant out of his backyard shed was the prank of the year. In a span of six months, The Shed’s fake website, fake yet Instagrammable food photos, and fake reviews, enabled it to become the top-rated restaurant in London, although nobody knew it didn’t have a physical presence. Oobah’s experiment presents us with a fascinating yet frightening realisation: almost everything is possible (or can be seemingly true) with the Internet and the line between physical and digital is increasingly blurred.

Where we were once merely attached to our technology, we have now become completely dependent on it in 2020 as our sole means of connection in most cases. For many people, seeing someone in the flesh has become a luxury. We’ve grown accustomed to each other’s pixel personas because we’ve had to. And we’ve learned to love them for all their circuitry idiosyncrasies. In land-rush style, entire offices, schools and communities stormed the web to eke out an online existence. Stakes now firmly planted in digital soil, the question begs, how do the behaviours and actions of our avatars impact the world?

This article was first published Aurecon’s Just Imagine blog. Just Imagine provides a glimpse into the future for curious readers, exploring ideas that are probable, possible and for the imagination. Subscribe here to get access to the latest blog posts as soon as they are published.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Aurecon on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Boris Johnson At Sea: Coronavirus Confusion In The UK

The tide has been turning against UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Oafishly, he has managed to convert that tide into a deluge of dissatisfaction assisted by the gravitational pull of singular incompetence. Much of this is due to such errors of ... More>>

Reese Erlich: Foreign Correspondent: Rightwing Populism Will Make You Sick—Really

The four countries with the most confirmed COVID-19 infections in the world are all led by rightwing populists: the US, India, Brazil, and Russia. Throw in the United Kingdom, which has the largest infection rate in Europe, and you have a common pattern. ... More>>

Dunne Speaks: Early Voting Is OK, If You Know Who To Vote For

Early voting is now open which is great for the 80% or so of the population whose vote does not change from one election to the next. They can go out and vote at their convenience without having to wait for election day. But for those who are yet even ... More>>

The Conversation: Biodiversity: Where The World Is Making Progress – And Where It’s Not

The future of biodiversity hangs in the balance. World leaders are gathering to review international targets and make new pledges for action to stem wildlife declines. Depending on whether you are a glass half-full or half-empty person, you’re likely ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Current Chances Of Re-Election

By now it seems clear that National have no fresh ideas to offer for how New Zealand could avoid the Covid-19 economic crisis. As in the past, National has set an arbitrary 30% ratio of government debt to GDP that it aims to achieve “in a decade or so,” ... More>>

The Conversation: Rogue Poll Or Not, All The Signs Point To A Tectonic Shift In New Zealand Politics

Richard Shaw AAP(various)/NZ Greens (CC-BY-SA)/The Conversation Strong team. More jobs. Better economy. So say the National Party’s campaign hoardings. Only thing is, last Sunday’s Newshub-Reid Research poll – which had support for the Labour ... More>>

The Coronavirus Republic: Three Million Infections And Rising

The United States is famed for doing things, not to scale, but off it. Size is the be-all and end-all, and the coronavirus is now doing its bit to assure that the country remains unrivalled in the charts of infection . In time, other unfortunates may well ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Altars Of Hypocrisy: George Floyd, Protest And Black Face

Be wary what you protest about. The modern moral constabulary are out, and they are assisted by their Silicon Valley friends in the Social Media club. Should you dare take a stand on anything, especially in a dramatic way, you will be found out ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 