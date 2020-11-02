Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Green Party's James Shaw on Labour deal: 'There's no kind of rule book here'

Monday, 2 November 2020, 12:29 pm
Article: RNZ

The Green Party co-leaders are standing firm on their co-operation deal with the Labour Party, although they say they've yet to work through some details.

The two parties signed the agreement giving the Greens two ministerial positions in return for not opposing Labour on confidence and supply.

Co-leader James Shaw told Morning Report this agreement was similar to the relationship they had built with Labour over the past three years.

As ministers outside of Cabinet, they will have little power if Cabinet disagrees with one of their proposals. But Shaw said even if they were ministers inside Cabinet, it wouldn't make much of a difference.

"Cabinet always has the ability to make a decision that the minister isn't comfortable with," Shaw said.

Asked about what situations the party would choose to abstain and whether the Emissions Trading Scheme was where they'd draw the line, Shaw said: "We haven't worked through all of 'what ifs', the principle is we're here to support the Labour government, and to lend our particular skills and expertise, but because we don't have any particular input into economic policy, it would be a bit tough to say that we would be required to vote for a budget when we have very little control over that budget."

"There's the presumption of goodwill, the relationship we've built over the course of the last three years with the Labour Party has been very constructive, very productive and there's no particular reason to think that would not continue."

Co-leader Marama Davidson also told Morning Report that there were still some things to be ironed out.

The party changed its stance during the election campaign on the plan to charge people for emergency housing, but it was still unclear whether Davidson would be able to commit to that change that as associate minister of housing.

"It's still not completely clear exactly what the delegation write-up will entail, so far we have ascertained that it's focusing on the emergency housing, on leading the homelessness strategy - which the government has already put into place - and also a focus on Housing First."

Minister of Social Development Carmel Sepuloni had also criticised the party for publicising its opposition. But the co-leader said that would not deter her from advocating for change.

"We don't think it's appropriate for people to be charged for emergency accommodation when there is no stability [due to Covid-19]."

On the cannabis referendum, Davidson said there was "massive building support for common sense drug law reform", despite 53.1 percent of votes so far against.

"We've said clearly our work has not finished and want to continue to build that public mandate for change ... it is quite important that we continue with the good work of sensible drug law reform because for the people who it is impacting on, it is having a real negative impact on their lives."

However, with almost half a million of votes still to be counted, New Zealand will need to wait until Friday for full and final results of the referendum.

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Boris Johnson At Sea: Coronavirus Confusion In The UK

The tide has been turning against UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Oafishly, he has managed to convert that tide into a deluge of dissatisfaction assisted by the gravitational pull of singular incompetence. Much of this is due to such errors of ... More>>

Reese Erlich: Foreign Correspondent: Rightwing Populism Will Make You Sick—Really

The four countries with the most confirmed COVID-19 infections in the world are all led by rightwing populists: the US, India, Brazil, and Russia. Throw in the United Kingdom, which has the largest infection rate in Europe, and you have a common pattern. ... More>>

Dunne Speaks: Early Voting Is OK, If You Know Who To Vote For

Early voting is now open which is great for the 80% or so of the population whose vote does not change from one election to the next. They can go out and vote at their convenience without having to wait for election day. But for those who are yet even ... More>>

The Conversation: Biodiversity: Where The World Is Making Progress – And Where It’s Not

The future of biodiversity hangs in the balance. World leaders are gathering to review international targets and make new pledges for action to stem wildlife declines. Depending on whether you are a glass half-full or half-empty person, you’re likely ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On How The US Supreme Court Is Undermining American Democracy

If Joe Biden is elected President next week, here comes the bad news. If Biden tries to defend Obamacare, combat climate change (via say, a variant of the Green New Deal) or tries to improve the access of US women to abortion services , he will run afoul ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Current Chances Of Re-Election

By now it seems clear that National have no fresh ideas to offer for how New Zealand could avoid the Covid-19 economic crisis. As in the past, National has set an arbitrary 30% ratio of government debt to GDP that it aims to achieve “in a decade or so,” ... More>>


The Coronavirus Republic: Three Million Infections And Rising

The United States is famed for doing things, not to scale, but off it. Size is the be-all and end-all, and the coronavirus is now doing its bit to assure that the country remains unrivalled in the charts of infection . In time, other unfortunates may well ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Altars Of Hypocrisy: George Floyd, Protest And Black Face

Be wary what you protest about. The modern moral constabulary are out, and they are assisted by their Silicon Valley friends in the Social Media club. Should you dare take a stand on anything, especially in a dramatic way, you will be found out ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 