Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Kim Dotcom MegaUpload case: Court ruling paves way for extradition, but subject to judicial review

Wednesday, 4 November 2020, 12:15 pm
Article: RNZ

The long-running legal battle involving Kim Dotcom has been left unresolved by a Supreme Court ruling issued today.

Kim Dotcom (file) Photo: 2014 Getty Images

While today's ruling paves the way for extradition, it is subject to a judicial review.

The Supreme Court also found the men were not eligible for extradition on the conspiracy to commit money laundering charge, but were on another 12 charges.

Since their arrests in 2012, Dotcom, Matias Ortmann, Bram van de Kolk and Finn Batato have been fighting extradition to the United States.

The authorities there say they profited from encouraging people to breach copyright by uploading files like music and movies from their MegaUpload website.

When a district court gave the go-ahead for extradition in 2015, the group challenged that with a judicial review.

The High Court and Court of Appeal dismissed the review but the Supreme Court now says it must go ahead.

The grounds for that review include procedural unfairness, breach of natural justice, errors of fact and unreasonableness.

The Supreme Court found that the Court of Appeal erred in concluding that the judicial review proceedings were an abuse of process.

It says instead the court should have looked at whether the grounds for the review had been considered by the lower courts.

The court has asked the parties to file brief submissions on the issues that remain outstanding in the judicial review proceedings and for their view on which court these issues should be resolved in.

Dotcom's lawyer, Ron Mansfield, has described the ruling as a mixed bag.

He said the court had correctly accepted that they should be able to argue against what they call serious procedural issues.

The incoming Minister of Justice, Kris Faafoi, said he had received the ruling and would not be commenting on it.

A final decision as to whether the men are eligible for surrender will be made once the judicial appeals are resolved.

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Boris Johnson At Sea: Coronavirus Confusion In The UK

The tide has been turning against UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Oafishly, he has managed to convert that tide into a deluge of dissatisfaction assisted by the gravitational pull of singular incompetence. Much of this is due to such errors of ... More>>

Reese Erlich: Foreign Correspondent: Rightwing Populism Will Make You Sick—Really

The four countries with the most confirmed COVID-19 infections in the world are all led by rightwing populists: the US, India, Brazil, and Russia. Throw in the United Kingdom, which has the largest infection rate in Europe, and you have a common pattern. ... More>>

Dunne Speaks: Early Voting Is OK, If You Know Who To Vote For

Early voting is now open which is great for the 80% or so of the population whose vote does not change from one election to the next. They can go out and vote at their convenience without having to wait for election day. But for those who are yet even ... More>>

The Conversation: Biodiversity: Where The World Is Making Progress – And Where It’s Not

The future of biodiversity hangs in the balance. World leaders are gathering to review international targets and make new pledges for action to stem wildlife declines. Depending on whether you are a glass half-full or half-empty person, you’re likely ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On How The US Supreme Court Is Undermining American Democracy

If Joe Biden is elected President next week, here comes the bad news. If Biden tries to defend Obamacare, combat climate change (via say, a variant of the Green New Deal) or tries to improve the access of US women to abortion services , he will run afoul ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Current Chances Of Re-Election

By now it seems clear that National have no fresh ideas to offer for how New Zealand could avoid the Covid-19 economic crisis. As in the past, National has set an arbitrary 30% ratio of government debt to GDP that it aims to achieve “in a decade or so,” ... More>>


The Coronavirus Republic: Three Million Infections And Rising

The United States is famed for doing things, not to scale, but off it. Size is the be-all and end-all, and the coronavirus is now doing its bit to assure that the country remains unrivalled in the charts of infection . In time, other unfortunates may well ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Altars Of Hypocrisy: George Floyd, Protest And Black Face

Be wary what you protest about. The modern moral constabulary are out, and they are assisted by their Silicon Valley friends in the Social Media club. Should you dare take a stand on anything, especially in a dramatic way, you will be found out ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 