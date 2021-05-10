Top Scoops

PM's post-Cabinet press conference May 10 2021

Monday, 10 May 2021, 7:36 pm
Article: The Scoop Team

At the Prime Minister’s post-Cabinet press conference PM Jacinda Ardern spoke about 2,400 more migrant workers being allowed into New Zealand for seasonal horticultural work.

Other topics covered included general migration and border policy, pay restraint in the public sector and the knife attack at a Dunedin supermarket.

