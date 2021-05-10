PM's post-Cabinet press conference May 10 2021
Monday, 10 May 2021, 7:36 pm
Article: The Scoop Team
At the Prime Minister’s post-Cabinet press conference
PM Jacinda Ardern spoke about 2,400 more migrant workers
being allowed into New Zealand for seasonal horticultural
work.
Other topics covered included general migration
and border policy, pay restraint in the public sector and
the knife attack at a Dunedin supermarket.
Full
video
