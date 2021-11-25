Top Scoops

Judith Collins out, Reti to serve as interim leader

Thursday, 25 November 2021, 12:52 pm
Article: RNZ

The National Party's new interim leader Dr Shane Reti is about to hold a press conference after a backlash against Judith Collins' sudden demotion of Simon Bridges saw her step down.

Collins was voted out as National's leader after the party was locked in a caucus for more than three hours.

The former leader confirmed the news on her Twitter feed.

I am pleased to say that I am just the MP for Papakura again. It’s been a privilege to take over the leadership of @NZNationalParty during the worst of times and to do so for 16 months. It has taken huge stamina and resolve, & has been particularly difficult because..

— Judith Collins (@JudithCollinsMP) November 24, 2021 

Deputy Dr Shane Reti will be the interim leader of the National Party and is due to hold a press conference at 1pm.

Collins demoted Bridges to the back benches over a five-year-old complaint about lewd comments at a party function.

Bridges hit back this morning saying it was "truly desperate stuff" from Judith Collins who would go to any length to hold on to her leadership.

Follow all the latest news on RNZ's live blog

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

