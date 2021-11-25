Judith Collins out, Reti to serve as interim leader

The National Party's new interim leader Dr Shane Reti is about to hold a press conference after a backlash against Judith Collins' sudden demotion of Simon Bridges saw her step down.

Collins was voted out as National's leader after the party was locked in a caucus for more than three hours.

The former leader confirmed the news on her Twitter feed.

I am pleased to say that I am just the MP for Papakura again. It’s been a privilege to take over the leadership of @NZNationalParty during the worst of times and to do so for 16 months. It has taken huge stamina and resolve, & has been particularly difficult because.. — Judith Collins (@JudithCollinsMP) November 24, 2021

Deputy Dr Shane Reti will be the interim leader of the National Party and is due to hold a press conference at 1pm.

Collins demoted Bridges to the back benches over a five-year-old complaint about lewd comments at a party function.

Bridges hit back this morning saying it was "truly desperate stuff" from Judith Collins who would go to any length to hold on to her leadership.

