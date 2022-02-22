There Is No Vaccine For The Climate Crisis
The recent weather events are a reminder that the climate
crisis has not gone away. We need leadership on this issue
and it is not forthcoming! As individuals there are certain
actions we can take to help mitigate our part in it.
Research shows that animal agriculture plays a big part in
driving climate change and many people are choosing to eat
plant-based foods as a way for them to ensure a sustainable
future for their children.
“We have
noticed many young people are keen to help mitigate climate
change and they are doing so the easiest way they know how,
by instigating a diet change. Many of them are convincing
their parents to follow suit and the older folks see lasting
benefits to their health when they make that switch,”
media spokesperson Claire Insley said “Whether you go
vegan for your health, for the animals or for the
environmental benefits, it all helps. We could save up to
75% of our food related emissions by going vegan, so there
is no time to waste. Try it now with our 7 day Dairy Free
Challenge, or join the March 21 Day Easy Vegan Challenge to
make an even bigger impact.”
Millenials in
the US are choosing to help climate change with a diet
change. 20%
of millenials changing their diet are doing so to save
the planet, according to YouGov America, with 13% of Gen X
and 8% of Baby Boomers being aware of what they eat for
these reasons. The Poore
Report showed substantial reductions in food related
carbon emissions with a plant-based diet. Switching to a
plant-based diet remains the most
effective way to save our planet.
The
Vegan Society Aotearoa is issuing a challenge to everyone to
go dairy-free this February and there is a 7 day challenge
to help wean people from consuming dairy products. Dairy is
not a natural food for humans to eat or drink beyond early
childhood. It was only due to a genetic mutation that
allowed some people to digest lactose beyond the age of 5.
Most of the population remain unable to digest lactose,
resulting in bloating, digestive issues, skin problems and
it even exacerbates asthma.
The dairy
industry impacts heavily on our land, our water and the
cows. Historically native bush was cut down to provide
pasture for sheep and now, cows. The removal of the bush
exacerbates other problems such as soil erosion, it allows
the land beneath to dry out during dry summers, often
creating pans that then cause flooding when the rains
return. A diverse ecosystem is more resilient to these
fluctuations in rainfall, with trees protecting the ground,
preventing evaporation and having the ability to suck up
excess water when the downpours come.
A
spokesperson for Countdown said that plant-based products
continue to be very popular with their customers, with a 30%
increase from last year, in plant-based chilled products,
such as milks, yoghurts, cheeses and meat alternatives.
Countdown has taken measures to lower their impact on the
planet by adopting a 2025 Sustainability Strategy, meeting
many of their targets already. They have lowered their
emissions by 9% this year, creating a 48% reduction since
2015.
If everyone becomes more aware of
their impact and tries to reduce it by as much as possible,
many small actions can make a huge difference. New Zealand's
largest emissions come from the animal agriculture sector,
amounting to 48% of the total. This area has to be
addressed, it can no longer be ignored. Reducing the number
of livestock has to become part of the climate change
strategy for Aotearoa. Addressing climate change has to be a
priority for everyone, as everyone on the planet is affected
by it.
The most effective course of action
an individual can take is to switch to a plant-based diet.
It is simply creating a new habit. This switch is more
effective than swapping car journeys for a bicycle, or
getting solar panels on a roof. There is a choice to make
with each meal that is eaten. Try it now, people may be
pleasantly surprised by how easy it is, or how delicious the
food is. Sign up for a vegan or dairy-free challenge at www.tryvegan.org.nz