Voyager Award Winners & Runners Up Announcements (Compilation)
20 August 2022
Full Results Listing
View a recording of the Awards event here.
*****
Stuff's Winners - 2022 Voyager Awards
STUFF WINNERS
Voyager Newspaper of the Year: The Press
Metropolitan Newspaper of the Year: The Press
Best newspaper front page: The Press
Reporter of the Year: Kirsty Johnston
Best coverage of a major news event: Delta outbreak
Best editorial campaign or project (joint winner): This How it Ends - Andrea Vance and Iain McGregor
Best innovation in digital storytelling: Deleted - Stuff Circuit: Paula Penfold, Toby Longbottom, Louisa Cleave, Phil Johnson; Sungmi Kim, Main Reactor
Best team investigation: The Lake - Aaron Smale, Kirsten Johnstone, Melody Thomas (Popsock Media)
Best reporting – environment: Eloise Gibson
Best reporting – lifestyle: Glenn McConnell
Business Journalist of the Year: Nikki Macdonald
Cartoonist of the Year: Jeff Bell
Best feature video (single video journalist): The Whaanga Sisters - Rosa Woods
Best podcast – narrative/serial: The Lake - Aaron Smale, Kirsten Johnstone, Melody Thomas (Popsock Media)
Video Journalist of the Year: Ross Giblin
Broadcast Reporter of the Year – Current Affairs: Paula Penfold
Best photography – features: Chris Skelton
Best photography – news: Ricky Wilson
Best photography – sport: John Cowpland
Best headline or hook: Richard Ives
Best feature writing – general: Bess Manson
Stuff's runners up
Regional Journalist of the Year: Sinead Gill
Best feature video (single video journalist): Ross Giblin
Best photography – features: David White
Photographer of the Year: Ross Giblin
Best newspaper front page: This Is How It Ends - Stuff daily newspapers
Best feature writing – crime and justice: Nadine Porter
Best feature writing – social issues, including health and education: Michelle Duff
*******
NZME AWARD WINNERS
22 MAY, 2020 SOURCE
Voyager Media Awards 2020 – WINNERS
Voyager Newspaper of the Year
NZ Herald
Best Interview or Profile
Michelle Langstone
Runner Up - Opinion Writer of the Year
Simon Wilson
NIB Health Journalism Scholorship - junior
Emma Russell,NZ Herald
NIB Health Journalism Scholorship - senior
Nicholas Jones,NZ Herald/NZME
Regional Journalism Scholarship
Natalie Akoorie,NZ Herald (joint winner
Feature Writing – general
Steve Braunias, NZ Herald (join winner)
Feature Writer of the Year - short form
Nicholas Jones, NZ Herald
Photographer of the Year
Alan Gibson, NZ Herald
Reporting – social issues, including health and education
Emma Russell, NZ Herald
Runner Up - Reporting - general
Kurt Bayer, NZ Herald
Runner Up - Best Editorial Campaign or Project
Fighting The Demon, NZ Herald
Political Journalist of the Year
Audrey Young, NZ Herald
Newspaper of the Year (more than 30,000 circulation)
NZ Herald
Runner Up - Weekly Newspaper of the Year
Weekend Herald
Best Innovation in Digital Storytelling
Fighting The Demon, NZ Herald and Greenstone
Best news website or app
nzherald.co.nz
Website of the Year
nzherald.co.nz
*******
TVNZ AWARD WINNERS
1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent Barbara Dreaver was recognised for both the Best TV/Video News Item and Best Coverage of a Major News Event for her leading coverage of the Samoan measles crisis last year.
Meanwhile Sunday's Jehan Casinader was awarded Broadcast Reporter of the Year and Best TV/Video Current Affairs, Short, for his feature Black Friday.
TVNZ's online news and current affairs platform Re: rounded out the Best TV/Video Current Affairs Category, winning the Long section for the feature Rediscovering Aotearoa: aroha/love .
The runner-ups for those categories were TVNZ's Seven Sharp for Harri Brown's story and Sunday's feature on The Numbers Game.
In other categories, Re: reporter Cass Marrett won Best Video Journalist - Junior, while Mava Enoka received the Peter M Acland Fellowship, which will see her undertake a placement at Al Jazeera international television network based in Kuala Lumpur.
The 1 NEWS design team won Best Artwork/Graphics, with their high-end augmented reality work featuring highly on 1 NEWS' news bulletins.
The major media awards were conducted remotely this year due to the Covid-19 gathering restrictions.
Other major categories include Newspaper of the Year and Website of the Year, both of which went to the New Zealand Herald.
*****
RNZ AWARD WINNERS
Bradley backed up her recent win at the NZ Radio Awards with a win for Best feature writing - social issues, including health and education at the Voyagers, for her project Women struggle for treatment as ACC changes policy on perineal tears.
Judges said Bradley's feature on birth injuries "stood out for the high quality of its reporting, its comprehensive and unblinking coverage of a little reported issue and the real-world impact it had in bringing about changes to ACC legislation."
Sam Olley was named Best Junior Reporter, after being a finalist at the Radio Awards for Best News or Sports Journalist.
Judges said Olley was an "excellent storyteller on exclusive stories of national relevance including Whangārei hospital sewage leakage, initiating action from the prime minister".
They said she also "showed appreciation for the growing Aotearoa population covering a diverse range of stories and using various tools such as OIAs to give her angles a unique edge".
RNZ journalists were runners up in the Best Data Journalist, Best Reviewer, Feature Writer of the year and Best Podcast - Narrative or Serial categories.
The judges also made a special mention of the RNZ App, which was "by some margin ... the best app for the way readers can access audio or the written word. It is seamless to toggle between radio shows and stories".
*******
Additional award winners announcements
Investigations win for Newsroom
Our investigative journalism has been recognised with a premier award and two runner up citations at the Voyager Media Awards.
Newsroom has won three more national media awards - for best investigation, arts and culture reporting, and reviewing – and was runner up for political reporting, current affairs series and team investigation.
*****
Newshub. WINNERS
Newshub wins major journalism honours at 2022 Voyager Media Awards
Newshub's 2022 Voyager Media Awards winners are as follows:
- Best Reporting - General: Patrick Gower
- Best Reporting - Māori Affairs: Mihingarangi Forbes
- Political Journalist of the Year: Jenna Lynch
- Broadcast Reporter of the Year: Tova O'Brien
- Best Podcast - Episodic/Recurrent: Finn Hogan with Hannah Brown, Sam Harvey and Ben O'Connor for Supplementary Question
- Best Breaking News Video: Laura Tupou
- Caley Callahan also claimed runner up in the category of Best Junior Reporter.
