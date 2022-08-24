Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

The Scoop Editor on Scoop.co.nz Joining Google News Showcase

Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 11:09 am
Article: The Scoop Editor

A Statement from the Scoop Editor regarding Scoop.co.nz joining the Google News Showcase

Links:

Scoop Google News Showcase on Google News (please share this link)

NZ News Showcase on Google News

The Keyword Blog Post - How Google supports the news industry in New Zealand

"Over the past 23 years Scoop NZ has built an independent online news platform serving a readership interested in stuff that matters. Important political, sectoral and local content rather than clickbait. News you can use.
 

More recently, like everyone in the news business, Scoop has navigated the complexity of accelerating digital change. Our core mission has remained the same. And civil society’s need for timely reliable information is possibly greater now than ever before.
Scoop is very happy to join the launch of Google News Showcase NZ. The partnership offers us an opportunity to grow our readership sustainably. To use the best tools. To keep in touch with best practice, and to deepen our interaction with a platform we have been working with closely since the end of the 20th century.
 

Along the way we expect our subscriber base will grow. Our news product will improve with the additional investment this will enable. Helping us to continue with our Mission: ‘To be an agent of positive change, helping communities make informed decisions.’"
 

- Scoop Co-Founder and Editor in Chief, Alastair Thompson


 

"As New Zealand publishers continue to embrace technology to deepen their engagement with readers, we’re proud to be strengthening our commitment to working with and supporting publishers in Aotearoa." Caroline Rainsford, Country Director Google New Zealand."

 


 

© Scoop Media

Scoop

Scoop.co.nz

Scoop Independent News

Scoop is NZ's largest independent news source; respected widely in media, political, business and academic circles for being the place on the internet for publishing "what was really said", and for the quality of its analysis of issues.

Contact Scoop

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Dunne Speaks: Is Luxon Running Out Of Steam?
Is Christopher Luxon's leadership of the National Party starting to run out of steam? When he took over as leader late last year National was languishing in the polls, far behind Labour. Following Luxon's accession, National quickly closed the gap with Labour... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: The Maybe Mob And The Rushdie Attack
He has survived death threats and attempts on his life since February 1989. But Salman Rushdie’s luck just about ran out at the Chautauqua Institution, southwest of Buffalo in New York State. On August 12, at a venue historically celebrated for bringing education to all, the writer was stabbed incessantly by a fanatic who felt little sense of guilt or remorse. Hadi Matar only had eyes for Rushdie’s neck and abdomen. As a result of the attack, the author is likely to lose sight of one eye and possibly the use of an arm... More>>



Binoy Kampmark: A Looting Matter: Cambodia’s Stolen Antiquities
Cambodia has often featured in the Western imagination as a place of plunder and pilfering. Temples and artefacts of exquisite beauty have exercised the interest of adventurers and buccaneers who looted with almost kleptocratic tendency. In 1924, the French novelist and future statesman André Malraux, proved himself one of Europe’s greatest adventurers in making off with a ton of sacred stones from Angkor Wat... More>>




Ian Powell: Colossal ‘Porkies’ And Band-aids Don’t Make A Health Workforce Plan
On 1 August Minister of Health Andrew Little announced what he described as the start of a plan for the beleaguered workforce in Aotearoa New Zealand’s health system: Government’s 5 year late health workforce announcement. In October 2017, when Labour became government with its two coalition parties, it inherited a health workforce crisis from the previous National-led government... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: The Fuss About Monkeypox
The World Health Organization has been one of the easier bodies to abuse. For parochial types, populist moaners and critics of international institutions, the WHO bore the brunt of criticisms from Donald Trump to Jair Bolsonaro. Being a key institution in identifying public health risks, it took time assessing the threat posed by SARS-CoV-2 and its disease, COVID-19... More>>

Dunne Speaks: Time For MPs To Think For Themselves
One of the more frequently quoted statements of the Irish statesman and philosopher, Edmund Burke, was his observation that “Your representative owes you, not his industry only, but his judgement, and he betrays instead of serving you if he sacrifices it to your opinion.”... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 