The Scoop Editor on Scoop.co.nz Joining Google News Showcase

"Over the past 23 years Scoop NZ has built an independent online news platform serving a readership interested in stuff that matters. Important political, sectoral and local content rather than clickbait. News you can use.



More recently, like everyone in the news business, Scoop has navigated the complexity of accelerating digital change. Our core mission has remained the same. And civil society’s need for timely reliable information is possibly greater now than ever before.

Scoop is very happy to join the launch of Google News Showcase NZ. The partnership offers us an opportunity to grow our readership sustainably. To use the best tools. To keep in touch with best practice, and to deepen our interaction with a platform we have been working with closely since the end of the 20th century.



Along the way we expect our subscriber base will grow. Our news product will improve with the additional investment this will enable. Helping us to continue with our Mission: ‘To be an agent of positive change, helping communities make informed decisions.’"



- Scoop Co-Founder and Editor in Chief, Alastair Thompson