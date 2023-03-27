Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Open Letter To Pope Francis From Survivors Of Clergy And Religious Child Sexual Abuse In The Catholic Church

Monday, 27 March 2023, 11:07 am
Article: SNAP

His Holiness Pope Francis
Casa Santa Marta
00120 Vatican City State
Your Holiness, tēnā koe!
Warm greetings from Aotearoa New Zealand.
We wrote to you on 2 September 2022 – copy of letter attached.
We expressed our concerns about victims and survivors of clerical and religious child sexual assault in the New Zealand Catholic Church being denied justice by the Bishops and Congregational Leaders of your Church.
We informed you of ongoing coverup and denial of credible complaints of clerical abuse and child sexual assault through a secretive A Path to Healing/ Te Houhanga Rongo redress process.
We asked if you would instruct your bishops and congregational leaders in New Zealand to initiate an urgent, independent, transparent, and external audit of their redress and safeguarding system.
We are disappointed to not have had the courtesy of a reply or acknowledgement of our letter.
While we are pleased this audit might proceed, unfortunately, in the meantime the situation has worsened due to the continued denials of evident claims by survivors on account of a process that remains in the strictest secrecy.
As a result, in the New Zealand Catholic Church victims and survivors remain without justice and healing. Abusers remain in ministry. Children remain at risk and your Church continues to be brought into disrepute by such an unjust system.
Hence, our Open Letter in the hope that you will hear us and compel the leaders of your Church in New Zealand to respect your calls for openness and transparency, and change their deplorable system that permits this abuse, coverup, secrecy and denial.
Sincerely,
SNAP Aotearoa

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from SNAP on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 


Binoy Kampmark: Imperial Visits: US Emissaries In The Pacific

For some time, Washington has been losing its spunk in the Pacific. When it comes to the Pacific Islands, a number have not fallen – at least entirely – for the rhetoric that Beijing is there to take, consume, and dominate all. Nor have such countries been entirely blind to their own sharpened interests. This largely aqueous region, which promises to submerge them in the rising waters of climate change, has become furiously busy... More>>

Marcus Roberts: Bonfires? U-turns? Or Responding To Events?
Chris Hipkins has been Prime Minister for only two months. In that time, he has already undertaken two policy “bonfires.” Back in February, Hipkins scrapped the proposed merger of RNZ and TVNZ, pushed the compulsory income insurance scheme off at least until the election, withdrew the religious hate speech legislation, passed the issue to the Law Commission, and ditched the biofuels mandate... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Criminals At Large: The Iraq War Twenty Years On

The arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court for Russian President Vladimir Putin came at an opportune moment. It was, if nothing else, a feeble distraction over the misdeeds and crimes of other leaders current and former. Russia, not being an ICC member country, does not acknowledge that court’s jurisdiction. Nor, for that matter, does the United States, despite the evident chortling from US President Joe Biden... More>>



Ian Powell: Reducing Health Inequity

My final article published by BusinessDesk in 2022 (20 December) discussed the challenge of Aotearoa New Zealand’s health system reducing health disparities in order to reduce inequity as now expressly required by legislation: New health system can’t fix what’s broken in society... More>>


Peter Dunne: Hapless Greens Shafted By Hipkins But Have Nowhere Else To Go
It is becoming increasingly difficult to see how the Greens can support another Labour-led government if they are able to do so after this year’s election. Already, co-leader James Shaw has warned Labour not to take it for granted that the Greens will automatically support Labour again... More>>


John P. Ruehl: Why Sabotage Is A Growing Form Of Warfare In Ukraine
On February 8, Pulitzer Prize-winning U.S. journalist Seymour Hersh published an article detailing the role of the U.S. and Norway in the September 26, 2022, Nord Stream gas pipeline explosions. U.S. officials denied the findings, while Russia, which previously blamed the UK for the attack, hailed the article as proof of Western involvement... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 