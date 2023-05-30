Embracing Ideological Politics: Imran Khan's Path To Public Power

By Syed Atiq ul Hassan

[Imran Khan initiated an ideological and political struggle to reform the system in Pakistan, establishing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as its foundation. His vision for change garnered support from the youth, women, and elders across the nation. Over the past five years, PTI has emerged as the largest political party in Pakistan. Ideological politics revolves around principles, and compromising on those principles transforms it into conventional power politics.]

In one of the previous articles I wrote, I advised Imran Khan to consider whether his struggle aims to change the existing system or to become part of it by forming a government within its confines, potentially perpetuating the same system. I cautioned against participating in elections based on a corrupt system. However, Imran Khan chose to participate in the 2018 elections and subsequently formed a minority government through alliances with other parties. The question now lies in how politics transition to governance. Though the past cannot be undone, the focus should be on determining the appropriate policy moving forward in the current circumstances.

Imran Khan's current battle is against the mafia, which has entrenched itself within Pakistan, exhibiting traits of fascism, dictatorship, and corruption. The prevailing oppression, cruelty, torture, and unjust imprisonment demonstrate that the ruling faction disregards international human rights laws. This presents a crucial test for Imran Khan and his followers. Even Imran Khan, along with his supporters, likely did not anticipate that both military and non-military elements occupying the country would commit such inhumane acts in their pursuit of power. Despite these challenges, Imran Khan and his party must prove their commitment to the principles of Imam Hussain in this battle, rather than succumbing to the politics of opportunism.

Undoubtedly, in today’s situation, this is the most significant ideological and political test of Imran Khan's life. He now stands at a crossroads, where he must decide whether he should embrace martyrdom for the sake of principles, serving as a guiding example for his ideological colleagues and the Pakistani nation, or compromise politically with hypocrites, liars, corrupt individuals, and enemies of the country.

Currently, Imran Khan is being advised by traditional politicians, self-interested political groups, money-making journalists, and so-called intellectuals to resolve matters through dialogue with the government and establishment (military and bureaucracy). However, compromising his ideological struggle for justice and a fair system in Pakistan would be a dead-end for Imran Khan and his party Tehreek-e-Insaf. Such a compromise would not only bury his ideological politics but also erode the support of the majority of the people.

In my opinion, Imran Khan should not succumb to the pressure to compromise. Instead, he should remain patient, revitalize the movement, realign his strategies, and prepare for a renewed endeavour. The experiences thus far should serve as valuable political lessons, guiding the development of a new strategy. Imran Khan has a reservoir of young ideologues within PTI who can assume pivotal roles. Rather than focusing on upcoming elections, Imran Khan should prioritize his goal of transforming the system and attaining power in the country. When the time is right, the power of Pakistan will be bestowed upon him by Allah. Hence, he must maintain unwavering courage and steadfast faith.

A Strategic Approach for Mr. Imran Khan: Building Alliances for an Ideological Political Movement

Imran Khan must develop an alliance with ideological politicians who prioritize the boundaries set by the constitution of Pakistan. By collaborating with like-minded leaders, Mr. Khan can foster a stronger ideological movement based on the ideology of Pakistan and centered around upholding democratic principles and challenging the influence of the military and fascist regime.

To solidify an ideological movement, Mr. Khan should consider meeting political figures who adhere to the constitutional boundaries of Pakistan. If joining hands with Altaf Hussain proves beneficial in this regard, Mr. Khan should not hesitate to pursue such an alliance. This collaboration can contribute to a more unified front against the military and fascist regime.

Mr. Khan should actively seek out politicians in Sindh and Baluchistan who prioritize their ideological goals above opportunistic affiliations. By engaging in dialogue and joining forces with such individuals, Mr. Khan can demonstrate his commitment to true people's democracy and challenge the prevalent military influence in these regions. This collaboration will strengthen the overall ideological movement.

Similar to Sindh and Baluchistan, Mr. Khan should establish contact with ideological politicians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and South Punjab. Figures like Jamshed Dasti, known for his fearlessness and ideological convictions, can contribute significantly to a renewed movement on the streets. By forming an alliance with these individuals, Mr. Khan can harness their strength and dedication to achieve the goals of true people's democracy.

To further bolster the ideological movement, Mr. Khan should reach out to influential figures like Faisal Raza Abidi and Javed Hashmi, who possess strong ideological beliefs and exhibit dominant leadership qualities. By forming an alliance with such personalities, Mr. Khan can effectively channel their influence and strategic skills toward bringing the struggle back to the streets, rallying public support, and challenging the status quo.

By adopting a strategic approach focused on building alliances with ideological politicians, Mr. Imran Khan can create a formidable movement that operates within the constitutional boundaries of Pakistan. (The writer is a Sydney-based journalist, political analyst, and anthropologist, his email is shassan@tribune-intl.com ).

