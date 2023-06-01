Louisville: A Livable And Lovable City Full Of History

Cities today are defined by their excitement and their culture. When people think about moving out and pursuing a life of excitement they think of New York and L.A. These cities tend to be the most densely populated with some of the most interesting cultures on the planet. There is an undeniably appeal to cities. Although there’s one other aspect to New York and L.A that isn’t so desirable. Cost.

Cities tend to be some of the most expensive regions in the nation, especially for the relative space procured. Louisville breaks this mold by having an extremely low relative cost of living. Not only is Louisville real estate cheaper than the national average, but it is extremely cheap relative to its own county. In terms of affordability, goods are in the 94th percentile, housing 77%, and utilities 78%.

Although that’s not to say that Louisville isn’t a nice or safe place. There are the typical suburbs bordering Louisville, these places are more obviously safe. They also have the largest collection of restored Victorian homes in the U.S. But even the city itself is remarkably safe. In a lot of ways this is credited to the history of Louisville.

Louisville has been around as long as the U.S has. It was chartered in 1780 after King Louis XVI. It was literally a settlement of 301 settlers, established on the Ohio River for practicality. The city has then stood the test of tIme all the way until 2023. Throughout this time there is no shortage of history to look at in Louisville.

Funnily enough there’s a lot of sports history seen within Louisville. This can be surprising to hear as Louisville doesn’t have many national sports teams, but there’s no shortage of history. For example, the Kentucky Colonels were an American Basketball Association team back in the 60’s and 70’s. This league acted as a rival to the NBA and the Kentucky Colonels were one of the undeniable best teams of the time. Yet as the ABA was destroyed, so were the Colonels.

Another star in sports was Muhammed Ali, a man who’s impact on boxing needs no explanation. Today in Louisville the Muhammad Ali Center stands as an attraction for all to see. Finally and most prominently there is the Kentucky Derby. This is the longest running sports event in America and one of the biggest too. It’s endearingly and humorously called “The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports”.

Outside of sports the history is just as dense, Thomas Edison, Tom Cruise, Jennifer Lawrence. It’s surprising the amount of people who originated in Louisville until one considers how long its been around. Louisville is also generally known for being a little bit weird. It was here that the cheeseburger, not hamburger, originated. Another odd bit of trivia is this was where the first hand transplant occurred. Louisville is also one of the biggest distributors of both disco ball and bourbon.,

This is all to say that there’s a lot to discover within Louisville. For those looking for an intense night life, it may not be the perfect fit (Although Bourbon Row can certainly be fun). Instead it’s a city marked by history, art shows, festivals, and weirdness. It’s also just a beautiful place to live. There’s hardly any snow, but the average summer high is 88 degrees fahrenheit. It’s sunny, it’s got a beautiful river, it’s ultimately and simply pleasant.

Louisville has a lot of love from its residents, and for good reason. There are countless cities in the U.S worth exploring, but few that are so worth loving. For anyone looking for a weird city with density, look no further, here’s Louisville.

