Threads launches as Twitter chaos continues

Meta, the company we know best as Facebook, chose a smart
moment to launch Threads, its Twitter rival.
Last
week, Twitter was offline to many users for
hours.
Twitter has been unstable for months. Remember, the owner Elon Musk sacked 80 per cent of the workforce including the people who keep the background technology ticking over. And he hasn’t been paying the cloud computing companies AWS and Google that host Twitter services.
Twitter uncommunicative
It’s
hard to get to the bottom of the latest outage. Knowing what
goes on inside Twitter has become harder. There are no
communications or public relations staff. If a journalist
asks a question, the answer is a poo emoji.
In the
absence of hard facts, we can look from outside see possible
explainations. It's possible the cloud companies cut access
to parts of Twitter. Or as Brandon Vigliarolo reports at The
Register:
A number of people claim to have found evidence that, since blocking Twitter access to anyone not signed in, Twitter's front end appears to be DDoS'ing its back-end.
Data scraping?
Twitter says
the issue was that a large number of non-paying companies
were scraping data from the site. This does happen. Among
other things AI software companies collect tweets to feed
their machine learning.
Companies that previously had
access to Twitter APIs may have used scraping – in effect
pulling data from browser screens – as an alternative way
of capturing data.
Twitter’s response was to limit
the number of tweets a non-paying customer could view to 600
a day. This made the site unusable for the most active
users. Of course, these are the people who create the
content that people come to see.
Limiting views, meant
limiting the amount of advertising a user gets to see, which
means Twitter revenues dropped. The company was struggling
in this department before last weekend. This won’t make it
any better.
Twitter has now dropped that limit.
Rival thriving
Twitter’s existing
rivals report seeing large jumps in sign-ups as users bailed
out of the broken social media site and looked elsewhere to
get their dopamine fix.
We need to keep this in
perspective. Twitter has, or had, about 250 million users.
The existing rivals have grown fast, but collectively amount
to less than 10 per cent of Twitter’s audience.
Mastodon may be the largest with around 14 to 15 million users. It is maybe five per cent the size of Twitter.
Add in all the others and they still wouldn't amount to as much as 10 per cent of Twitter.
Enter Threads
Which is
where Threads enters the picture.
Facebook has around
3 billion active users. Instagram has around 2 billion.
There will be a lot of overlap.
Meta is launching
Threads as an Instagram product. That helps put distance
between it and Facebook’d toxic reputation. Threads looks
a lot like Twitter.
If Meta can get 10 per cent of its
existing users to the new service it will be bigger Twitter.
It’s likely a number of Twitter users will switch
loyalty.
That’s a big if and it won’t happen overnight. It may not happen at all. But Threads represents a huge and direct threat to Twitter.
Can Meta's Threads work?
Meta promises a Twitter that is
stable and isn’t subject to Elon Musk’s latest
brainwave. That will draw in an audience.
In recent
months Twitter has worked hard at alienating its users. All
the efforts to get people to pay for something that used to
be free do not appear to be successful, but it has set up
resentment with people who may have used Twitter for
years.
Moreover, Meta plans a degree of moderation to
keep users safe. It won’t allow hate speech. Twitter has
thrown any semblance of moderation or user safety out of the
window.
It's worth pointing out that Meta's track record here is not great. Yet a semblence of moderation and protection is better than nothing.
The negatives
Choosing to use Threads depends on your
views about Facebook privacy. The early signs are that
moving to Threads means giving Meta access to vast amounts
of your personal data and letting the company track most
things you do online.
It will allow Facebook to crank
up its surveillance capitalism operation.
Of course
Twitter does this, but not as much, not as efficiently and
it doesn't have the ability to cross reference that data
with Facebook or Instagram.
The entry for Threads in
the Apple App Store warns it will collect data about your
health, your finances, your browsing history, anything you
buy online, your location and so on. That’s more than
Twitter.
In comparison, Mastodon, another alternative, collects none of this information.
Meta needs a win
Meta needs a big win because its last big
project, the metaverse, has been an expensive and
embarrassing flop.
Remember, Facebook
changed its name to Meta to reflect its new business
direction. The company spent close to $15 billion last year
on the metaverse. Estimates say the company poured in at
least $25 billion over two years.
In recent months
Meta has stopped pitching the metaverse to
advertisers.
Last month Apple
launched its Vision Pro, virtual reality headset. It’s
expensive and won’t be available until next year. And yet
the announcement was enough to make Meta look
pathetic.
One US news report said:
"Apple’s New Headset Makes Meta Look Like augmented reality’s BlackBerry”.
Ouch.
Virtual reality business
Meta was chasing the business market.
Last year Air New Zealand tested the metaverse. It had
interesting ideas about how it could use the technology, but
was tentative about committing to a metaverse
future.
Recent research found that companies testing
the metaverse found their employees don’t like using the
technology. If workers are not forced to use the technology,
they choose not to. If they are forced to use it, they
search for other jobs.
A report this week from Gartner
says "Businesses are not rushing to adopt the metaverse,
according to analyst firm Gartner – because it’s just
not very good or useful.”
Ironically, this is the same Gartner that last year said we’ll all be working in the metaverse before much longer.
