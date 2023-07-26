Scoop Election Podcast Launches With 'Politics From Canterbury'

Widespread images of an apocalyptic New York City darkened & stained red under a blanket of ashes indicates the absolute failure of the policies and initiatives adopted to reduce the emission or presence of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. More

It is a new era in Palestine. This new era is taking shape before our very eyes, through the blood, tears and sacrifices of a brave generation that is fighting on two fronts - against the Israeli military occupation, on the one hand, and collaborating Palestinians masquerading as a 'leadership', on the other.

Any security arrangement with too many variables and multiple contingencies risks keeling over. Critical delays might be suffered, disputes & disagreements may surface. Such an arrangement is AUKUS, where the number of cooks risk spoiling any meal they promise to cook.

Afghanistan has piqued the interest of strategists drawing their salaries from the US government & assorted think tanks regarding the presence of lithium reserves in the Chapa Dara district of Kunar province and the fear that China might muscle in.



Ramzy Baroud: Is Netanyahu Pushing For Palestinian Civil Conflict?

Abbas' brief visit to Jenin demonstrated the absurdity of the PA & its 87-year-old leader, who struggled to keep his balance as he walked around the refugee camp. But Netanyahu wants the PA to survive because he does not want the occupation administration to be fully responsible for the welfare of Palestinians & the security of the illegal settlers.



Peter Dunne: Time For A Closer Look At ACT

Opinion polls suggest it's likely National will lead the next government, supported in some shape or form by ACT. When looking at the likely make-up of a such a government, much of the focus so far has been on who the top team supporting Luxon could be. Little attention has yet been paid to ACT, what role it might play, and its key personnel.