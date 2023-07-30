Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Scoop Election Podcast: Greens say no taxpayer funding for local campaign - cite mistake

Sunday, 30 July 2023, 2:38 pm
Article: Scoop Election Podcast

Note: Green Party Campaign Director Chennoah Walford sent a clarification of what occurred with the Green Party local government facebook advertisements 1 August 2023. “These ads had the wrong "sponsored by" statement on them but they were 100% paid for by the Party. No Parliamentary money was used to pay for them.”

The Green Party, in 2022, used parliamentary funding to push social media ads supporting Green Party local government candidates according to the Taxpayer’s Union.

Political parties can not use parliamentary funding for ‘electioneering’ and the funds must be used for parliamentary purposes. Putting out advertisements urging Green Party supporters to ‘find’ their local Green Party candidates and Vote Green in 2022 appear to be clear breaches of parliamentary funding rules.

The Politics from Canterbury podcast chatted to the Taxpayer’s eagle-eyed porcine mascot ‘Porky’ and researcher Oliver Bryan about what Mr Bryan considered was both a breach of Speaker's directions and Auditor-General's guidance on parliamentary funding.


© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Scoop Election Podcast on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 
Ramzy Baroud: China & Asia’s ‘Strategic Autonomy’

China's highest-ranking diplomat, Wang Yi, has spoken of a 'united Asia' and its need to develop a 'strategic autonomy.' From the outside this may seem simple and straightforward, but his language is loaded with meaning. China's challenge is to promote regionalism at the expense of national identities. More


Binoy Kampmark: Dotty Domains - The Pentagon’s Mali Typo Leak

Despite repeated warnings over a decade by the Amsterdam-based Mali Dili, contracted to manage email accounts of the West African state, traffic from the US military continued to find its way to the .ml domain, the country identifier of Mali. More


Jose Seoane: The Eco Collapse We Were Warned About Has Begun

Widespread images of an apocalyptic New York City darkened & stained red under a blanket of ashes indicates the absolute failure of the policies and initiatives adopted to reduce the emission or presence of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. More

Ramzy Baroud: The Meaning Of Solidarity In A New Palestine

It is a new era in Palestine. This new era is taking shape before our very eyes, through the blood, tears and sacrifices of a brave generation that is fighting on two fronts - against the Israeli military occupation on the one hand, and collaborating Palestinians masquerading as a ‘leadership’ on the other. More


Arup Sinha: USA - The ‘Posterboy’ For Human Rights

It's common to refer to the US as a "champion of democracy and human rights." However, America has encountered various domestic human rights issues over the past twenty years & needs to reassess its own domestic law and order before meddling abroad. More


Peter Dunne: Time For A Closer Look At ACT

Opinion polls suggest it's likely National will lead the next government, supported in some shape or form by ACT. When looking at the likely make-up of a such a government, much of the focus so far has been on who the top team supporting Luxon could be. Little attention has yet been paid to ACT, what role it might play, and its key personnel. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 