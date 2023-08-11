Scoop Election Podcast: Defence, BlackRock and Labour’s Plunge in the Polls – with guest Peter Field

Geopolitics and investment giant BlackRock dominate the conversation in this week’s podcast but we also cover banning cell phones from schools and the latest political polls. In a recently released Taxpayer’s Union poll Labour had slumped to 27% while the New Zealand First Party was comfortably above the MMP threshold of 5%.

Making his debut with 'Politics from Canterbury' team is Associate Professor Peter Field from the University of Canterbury.

During our ‘succinct’ but slightly longer than normal discussion about issues of Defence and Foreign policy we referenced Tweets from New Zealand’s former Prime Minister Helen Clark. Ms Clark was concerned the defence policy review documents released by Minister of Defence Andrew Little in August ‘23 compromised New Zealand’s independence.

Full Twitter Thread

Helen Clark: Twitter Thread related to release of defence and security documents

© Scoop Media

