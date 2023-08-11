Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Scoop Election Podcast: Defence, BlackRock and Labour’s Plunge in the Polls – with guest Peter Field

Friday, 11 August 2023, 10:05 pm
Article: Scoop Election Podcast

Geopolitics and investment giant BlackRock dominate the conversation in this week’s podcast but we also cover banning cell phones from schools and the latest political polls. In a recently released Taxpayer’s Union poll Labour had slumped to 27% while the New Zealand First Party was comfortably above the MMP threshold of 5%.

Making his debut with 'Politics from Canterbury' team is Associate Professor Peter Field from the University of Canterbury.

During our ‘succinct’ but slightly longer than normal discussion about issues of Defence and Foreign policy we referenced Tweets from New Zealand’s former Prime Minister Helen Clark. Ms Clark was concerned the defence policy review documents released by Minister of Defence Andrew Little in August ‘23 compromised New Zealand’s independence.

Full Twitter Thread

Helen Clark: Twitter Thread related to release of defence and security documents

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Scoop Election Podcast on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 
Ian Powell: Health Minister Must End Hospital Lab 'Cash Cow'

Elaine Booker not only recently resigned her job at Southland Hospital’s laboratory, which was privatised by Labour Minister of Health Pete Hodgson in 2007. She also spoke out against the utterly predictable consequences of Hodgson’s fatal decision sixteen years ago. More


Binoy Kampmark: Elon Musk’s Rebranding Of Twitter

X marks the spot. For the modern advertiser, this is problematic. It breathes pornographic escape, self-denial, elusive treasure, irresistible capture, compelling lasciviousness. Farewell the bright blue bird of Twitter. Welcome to the X of Musk. More

Prabir Purkayastha: The Oppenheimer Paradox

The new blockbuster film Oppenheimer has brought back memories of the first nuclear bomb dropped on Hiroshima, raising complex questions on the nature of the society that permitted such bombs to be developed and the stockpiling of nuclear arsenals that can destroy the world many times over. More


Richard S. Ehrlich: Pita Dumped & Replaced By Tycoon in Thailand

The anti-establishment winner of May's national election lost support to become prime minister on August 2 when his coalition dumped him, clearing the way for a conservative real-estate tycoon's possible nomination. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 