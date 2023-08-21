Scoop Election Podcast: Eating Fresh Fruit in Ilam

The days of
drinking water without any chlorine added look to be over
for the foreseeable future in Christchurch – will this
issue affect the general election or more specifically the
Ilam electorate race? This week the Scoop Political
Podcast drills down into the race for Ilam, the
political parties big policies, and an uncanny resemblance
of a politician to a much loved children’s television
character.
