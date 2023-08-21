Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Scoop Election Podcast: Eating Fresh Fruit in Ilam

Monday, 21 August 2023, 7:23 am
The days of drinking water without any chlorine added look to be over for the foreseeable future in Christchurch – will this issue affect the general election or more specifically the Ilam electorate race? This week the Scoop Political Podcast drills down into the race for Ilam, the political parties big policies, and an uncanny resemblance of a politician to a much loved children’s television character. 

Ian Powell: The Evolution Of NZ’s Health System

When I became the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists first executive director in 1989 the largest group of our members were medical practitioners. However, there were also a much smaller group of dental practitioners. This remains so today. More


Binoy Kampmark: Keeping Up Appearances - Merkel’s Hair & Scholz’s Pate

It was a shallow affair. Reputed to have exceptionally poor hairdo, the figure who became one of the globe’s most lasting and influential politicians inspired memes aplenty for what she sported on her bonce. More

Ramzy Baroud: Will China Succeed In Brokering Peace In Palestine?

It is feasible for China to continue playing an important role in mediating Middle East conflicts. In fact, it already has. In the case of the Israeli occupation of Palestine, however, mediation is hardly the issue. More


Keith Rankin: Subsidise Fruit & Veg

We in New Zealand and many other countries have a problem. Fresh vegetables & fruit are what economists call a merit good, like primary health care, education, and urban public transport. By contrast, junk food that is rich in sugar and fats is a demerit good. More

