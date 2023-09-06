TOP Party Strategies And Twitter (X) Stories

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Wednesday, 6 September 2023, 6:55 am
Article: Scoop Election Podcast

TOP Party strategist Will Hall gives us the low down on Ilam electorate campaign. We also have a quick dive into some political twitter stories engaging the Twitterati - or nowadays - Xerati. We look at does James Shaw have a full Bachelor of Arts and who is the mysterious Thomas Cranmer. Finally, we check out a politician that’s saddling up for Election 23.

