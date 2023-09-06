TOP Party Strategies And Twitter (X) Stories

Burrup Hub includes the Scarborough & Browse Basin gas fields & the Pluto Project processing plant in Pilbara. Climate protesters against its expansion recently picketed the Perth home of Woodside CEO, Meg O’Neill. The howl of media indignation at the antics of “eco fanatics" was ear splitting. More



Romana Rubeo & Ramzy Baroud: Can BRICS Challenge Western Hegemony?

Without downplaying the internal contradictions among those countries that established BRICS, we reflect on a world without US-Western domination. Is a different path possible? Or are we simply trapped forever in this conundrum? More



Jamal Kanj: Zionist Distortion Of Religious Scriptures

Building on a prior article in the series titled Israel: A "Fairytale" History, this article explores the white-washing of religious texts like the Quran, which Zionist Jews do not accept as true, to engender ignorance and the ethnic cleansing of historical Palestine. More