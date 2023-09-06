TOP Party Strategies And Twitter (X) Stories

TOP Party
strategist Will Hall gives us the low down on Ilam
electorate campaign. We also have a quick dive into some
political twitter stories engaging the Twitterati - or
nowadays - Xerati. We look at does James Shaw have a full
Bachelor of Arts and who is the mysterious Thomas Cranmer.
Finally, we check out a politician that’s saddling up for
Election
23.
Burrup Hub includes the Scarborough & Browse Basin gas fields & the Pluto Project processing plant in Pilbara. Climate protesters against its expansion recently picketed the Perth home of Woodside CEO, Meg O’Neill. The howl of media indignation at the antics of “eco fanatics" was ear splitting. More
Without downplaying the internal contradictions among those countries that established BRICS, we reflect on a world without US-Western domination. Is a different path possible? Or are we simply trapped forever in this conundrum? More
Building on a prior article in the series titled Israel: A "Fairytale" History, this article explores the white-washing of religious texts like the Quran, which Zionist Jews do not accept as true, to engender ignorance and the ethnic cleansing of historical Palestine. More
Cuban chemical research scientist Marianniz Díaz Hernández and international relations expert Iván Barreto López have completed a whistlestop visit to NZ, sharing their experience of the country’s biotech industry and Covid-19 vaccine development. More
The Vietnam War tormented and tore apart those societies who saw fit to participate in it. It defined a generation culturally and politically in terms both creative and fractious, and showed up the rulers to be blundering fools rather than sages secure in their preaching. More
There's a scene in the South Korean movie Parasite which captures perfectly a widespread nihilistic nihilistic philosophy - “If you make a plan, life never works out that way ... That’s why people shouldn’t make plans. With no plan nothing can go wrong.” More