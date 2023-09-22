Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Ilam Green candidate talks electorate and ‘party’ vote strategy

Friday, 22 September 2023, 6:40 pm
Article: Scoop Election Podcast

Green Party Ilam candidate Mike Davidson dropped into the Scoop 2023 electoral studio. Topics traversed during Mr Davidson’s visit included the Green Party strategy of trying to win four electorates and local issues in Ilam and Canterbury. We asked Mr Davidson whether he considers Green MP Ricardo Menendez March has any hope whatsoever in the Labour stronghold of Mt Albert. And other questions…

