Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

On Whether Winston Peters Can Be A Moderating Influence

Tuesday, 26 September 2023, 12:27 pm
Article: Gordon Campbell

As the centre-right has (finally!) been subjected to media interrogation, the polls are indicating that some voters may be starting to have second thoughts about the wisdom of giving National and ACT the power to govern alone. That’s why yesterday’s Newshub/Reid Research poll had the National/ACT combo dropping to 60 seats, which is already one short of a governing majority. On current standings, the centre-right would need to get a green light from Winston Peters before it could pass any significant legislation.

Christopher Luxon, David Seymour and Peters would be an unlikely governing troika in any space time continuum. For starters, Peters is a fervent nationalist who is instinctively suspicious of the workings of privilege. Seymour, however, is a keen advocate of globalisation and treats privilege as being non-existent. More to the point, Peters’ sense of propriety makes him hyper-sensitive to being treated as a convenience, or as a third wheel.

In all likelihood, Peters will try to swat Seymour aside like a bothersome fly and deal only with Luxon, as an equal. Meaning: Since Peters is likely to gain even more traction in the polls before October 14, I wouldn’t be making plans to spend those Luxonian tax cuts any time soon.

Footnote: Some time ago, Peters ruled out working with Labour and vice-versa. Think about that for a moment. If you were Winston Peters, wouldn’t you fancy that you’d have a better chance of getting what you want when sitting across the table from Luxon, Nicola Willis and Chris Bishop than you would have when trying to wring concessions from Chris Hipkins, Grant Robertson and Megan Woods? The centre-right brings no experience whatsoever to the bargaining table. Peters may have his foibles, but he reserves his deepest scorn for amateurs.

Footnote Two: How might this all work out? Luxon will have the big numbers, but on current trends, Peters could easily end up with a bigger swag of seats on election night than Seymour, who is making party vote ACT look more and more like a wasted vote, in terms of likely policy gains. One reason for Peters’ current rise is that he was the only major political figure willing to publicly engage with the protesters at Parliament, and he’s now reaping support from the Rivers of Freedom crowd.

In the process, he could also - ironically – help National to move towards the political centre that Willis and Bishop are smart enough to see as National’s more sustainable home. Luxon could not have shifted in that direction by himself (pre-election) without bleeding even more support to ACT.

Post-election though, is a different matter. Luxon, Willis and Bishop should be feeling grateful to Peters for providing National with an escape route, and an opportunity to govern more like a Key/English party of conservative moderation. With Peters in the frame, a National-led government need no longer be held captive by ACT’s wackier ideas which would alienate the public from a National government faster than you can say the words “Ruth Richardson.”

Bashing beneficiaries, again

In the meantime though, National is still trying to win votes – and deliver cheap labour to its corporate donors – via its age-old practice of bashing beneficiaries. Reportedly, National is promoting a “traffic light system” that will impose strict “work for the dole” requirements on poor people receiving state support. Needless to say, rich people receiving corporate welfare will be exempt from these bracing disciplines.

National first floated similar ideas in mid 2022, when Luxon confirmed that National aimed to impose job search and work requirements on the sick and disabled. This time around, National is still talking about increasing the forms of bureaucratic harassment: It will impose more regular enrollments for benefits, and require constant evidence of searches for paid work and/or evidence of voluntary work. (Again, red tape and regulation are totally fine with the centre right, so long as they’re applied only to poor people.) National and ACT are even talking about dictating the things on which beneficiaries can, and cannot spend the pittances that they receive from the state.

National will also shift the indexation of benefit increases from the increases in the average wage to increases in inflation, in the knowledge that inflation is being tipped to fall sharply back within the 1-3 % target range by the end of next year. These punitive measures to drive people to accept any job, at any wage, will be being brought in at a time when unemployment is forecast to rise next year even without the deliberate job losses that ACT and National have signalled.

Oh, and National and ACT are also promising to freeze the minimum wage and scrap the forms of collective bargaining for better wages and conditions that were introduced by the Labour government, and that helped nurses and bus drivers to achieve fair settlements. No more of that sort of thing under National.

In sum... Welcome to the meaner, divisive, retrograde world being envisioned by the centre-right parties likely to prevail on October 14. For all their puffery about “new” policies and “ change” this country is being set up to repeat all of the same mistakes it made 40 years ago. As Karl Marx once put it: “History repeats itself first as tragedy, second as farce.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Gordon Campbell on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 
Ramzy Baroud: The Death Of A False Democracy

Israel has constructed a brand for itself, a powerful gimmick predicated on two pillars - democracy and stability. The target audience for this facade has been powerful Western states that wielded disproportionate political, economic, and military power. Israel's task was straightforward - maintain the charade of domestic democracy at all costs. More


Binoy Kampmark: India’s Campaign Against Khalistan

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a vocal supporter for an independent Sikh homeland known as Khalistan, was alone in his truck when he was shot to death on June 18 outside the Surrey temple, Guru Nanak Gurdwara. On September 18, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau revealed there were “credible allegations” that agents in the pay of the Indian government had murdered him. More


Globetrotter: Why Healthy Forests Mean Fewer Pandemics

Tropical forests are losing more than 100 trees per second due to rampant and unsustainable deforestation. COVID-19, SARS, & Ebola were all transmitted to humans from wild animals living in these tropical environments. As scientists continue to research their origins, one fact is clear - destroying these habitats is killing us. More

Binoy Kampmark: Pinochet’s Apologists Five Decades On

During the Cold War, assassinations most foul were entertained as necessary measures to advance the set cause. In Latin America, military regimes were keenly sponsored as reliably brutal antidotes to the Marxist tic. Any government deemed by Washington to be remotely progressive was a ripe target for violent overthrow. More


Ian Powell: When Senior Doctors Snap

In 2003 South Canterbury senior doctors snapped because they were sick of being the lowest paid in the public system. In 2007 they snapped because of the threat to recruitment & retention with a widening pay gap with Australia. Now the Labour government has refused to address the severe medical workforce shortages that already existed. More


Ian Powell: Control Culture Threatens Mental Health Services

There's a desperate shortage of skilled & experienced clinicians to support patients with severe mental illnesses. Staff turnover in the service is already unsustainably high. This could worsen staffing pressures by pushing already overworked clinicians to leave or reduce their hours. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 