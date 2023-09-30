TVNZ Political Reporter Gives Up And Calls Election For National

Sick of pretending that it’s a close race anymore TVNZ’s political team have decided to just be straight with their audience. On Saturday 30 September 2023 bro, dude, maaate Deputy political editor Benedict Collins decided to finally come out and back National 100 percent.

After attending National’s press conference where Christopher’ Luxon and Simeon Brown announcing their policy of scrapping the clean car discount Benedict Collins fired off some questions along the lines of “what will the Tesla drivers of Remuera do?”

Benedict Collins esquire then headed down the road to grill the blokiest, matiest Ute seller in Auckland town. A blokey, matey dude just like Benedict.

For those selling utes it could be a tough couple of months intoned Benedict’s concerned voiceover before quizzing the car salesperson.

“You would have to be a bit crazy to buy a ute now if it’s going to be 8,000 bucks cheaper in a couple of months," asked Benedict.

Before the mentally ill flood the car showrooms of Auckland they may like to pay attention to the answer from Mr Ute Seller.

“Well…these ones behind me are going to be five or six thousand dollars cheaper in a couple of months’ time so why would people buy one now,” said Mr Ute seller.

Perhaps worried that the audience at home hadn’t quite understood where his story was going Benedict Collins finished off with warning potential EV buyers to ‘get in quickly in the next couple months.’

Cos like Labour is gonna lose dude…

