Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register
Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

TVNZ Political Reporter Gives Up And Calls Election For National

Saturday, 30 September 2023, 9:11 pm
Article: Scoop Election Podcast

Sick of pretending that it’s a close race anymore TVNZ’s political team have decided to just be straight with their audience. On Saturday 30 September 2023 bro, dude, maaate Deputy political editor Benedict Collins decided to finally come out and back National 100 percent.

After attending National’s press conference where Christopher’ Luxon and Simeon Brown announcing their policy of scrapping the clean car discount Benedict Collins fired off some questions along the lines of “what will the Tesla drivers of Remuera do?”

Benedict Collins esquire then headed down the road to grill the blokiest, matiest Ute seller in Auckland town. A blokey, matey dude just like Benedict.

For those selling utes it could be a tough couple of months intoned Benedict’s concerned voiceover before quizzing the car salesperson.

“You would have to be a bit crazy to buy a ute now if it’s going to be 8,000 bucks cheaper in a couple of months," asked Benedict.

Before the mentally ill flood the car showrooms of Auckland they may like to pay attention to the answer from Mr Ute Seller.

“Well…these ones behind me are going to be five or six thousand dollars cheaper in a couple of months’ time so why would people buy one now,” said Mr Ute seller.

Perhaps worried that the audience at home hadn’t quite understood where his story was going Benedict Collins finished off with warning potential EV buyers to ‘get in quickly in the next couple months.’

Cos like Labour is gonna lose dude…

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Scoop Election Podcast on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 
Binoy Kampmark: Imperial Footprints In Africa

No power in history has exercised such global reach. With brutal immediacy, US forces can be deployed within hours to combat any designated adversary. From its webbed network of official, semi-official, and undeclared military bases Washington can exert heft in a number of regions with a ruthlessness that is the envy of any of its rivals. More


Ramzy Baroud: The Death Of A False Democracy

Israel has constructed a brand for itself, a powerful gimmick predicated on two pillars - democracy and stability. The target audience for this facade has been powerful Western states that wielded disproportionate political, economic, and military power. Israel's task was straightforward - maintain the charade of domestic democracy at all costs. More


Binoy Kampmark: India’s Campaign Against Khalistan

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a vocal supporter for an independent Sikh homeland known as Khalistan, was alone in his truck when he was shot to death on June 18 outside the Surrey temple, Guru Nanak Gurdwara. On September 18, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau revealed there were “credible allegations” that agents in the pay of the Indian government had murdered him. More

Globetrotter: Why Healthy Forests Mean Fewer Pandemics

Tropical forests are losing more than 100 trees per second due to rampant and unsustainable deforestation. COVID-19, SARS, & Ebola were all transmitted to humans from wild animals living in these tropical environments. As scientists continue to research their origins, one fact is clear - destroying these habitats is killing us. More


Ian Powell: When Senior Doctors Snap

In 2003 South Canterbury senior doctors snapped because they were sick of being the lowest paid in the public system. In 2007 they snapped because of the threat to recruitment & retention with a widening pay gap with Australia. Now the Labour government has refused to address the severe medical workforce shortages that already existed. More


Ian Powell: Control Culture Threatens Mental Health Services

There's a desperate shortage of skilled & experienced clinicians to support patients with severe mental illnesses. Staff turnover in the service is already unsustainably high. This could worsen staffing pressures by pushing already overworked clinicians to leave or reduce their hours. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 